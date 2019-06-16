Jackson Picks A&M Over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia
Stone Mountain, GA, running back Deondre Jackson committed to Texas A&M Sunday afternoon. Jackson was in College Station all weekend for his official visit, and did not want to go home without being called an Aggie.
1OO% COMMITTED #GigEm 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/8W7Iq5obQo— Dre 5️⃣ (@1Deondrejackson) June 16, 2019
The 2020 running back made a commitment to Auburn in December 2017 and it lasted a little over a month. He quickly opened things back up, and started to take the process much slower taking in every detail. The Aggies initially offered Jackson In May of 2018, and in May of 2019 re-offered Jackson when both parties were very seriously interested.
Texas A&M’s biggest competition was Georgia, and right behind them were schools such as Auburn, Alabama and Florida.
Jackson started the movement, and he was quickly joined by Isaiah Raikes—Who shortly thereafter also committed to A&M.
Enjoy... ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6Pgm4wMKYs— Isaiah Raikes (@kooldademon) June 16, 2019
We taking it up a notch let’s get it brother 💯👍🏾 https://t.co/E1N5ybu4Mj— Leon O’Neal Jr 9️⃣ (@WakeEmUp9) June 16, 2019
WE UP ! 😤 https://t.co/ZNTaVYNjGb— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) June 16, 2019
Yessir ! https://t.co/hd18jRpJX6— Dre 5️⃣ (@1Deondrejackson) June 16, 2019
Thanks ! #GigEm 👍🏾 https://t.co/HJkwcRqcim— Dre 5️⃣ (@1Deondrejackson) June 16, 2019
A&M really been with theirs lately. #GIGEM https://t.co/kybkCppCGW— Kyle $pencer (@igb_kyle13) June 16, 2019
my boaaaaa https://t.co/mIG2fCrLKE— Durante “ SHOWTIME” Jones🦅 (@DuranteJ5) June 16, 2019
Welcome to the Fam ....👍🏽👍🏽💰💰 https://t.co/WpxRNvoBxq— Lisa Jackson (@ljack100) June 16, 2019
2 #BOOMS on Fathers Day!!! Don’t have to be from Texas to see what we’re building! Everyone around the country is figuring out why Texas A&M is the place to be!! #GigEmGang20 pic.twitter.com/kUK1dWHTQC— Mike Ferrara (@MikeFerraraTAMU) June 16, 2019
We only getting stronger #Gigem 👍🏾 https://t.co/XdYj3CsMy5— derick(RAMBO)hunter jr.🎒 (@hunterderick31) June 16, 2019