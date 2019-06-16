Stone Mountain, GA, running back Deondre Jackson committed to Texas A&M Sunday afternoon. Jackson was in College Station all weekend for his official visit, and did not want to go home without being called an Aggie.

The 2020 running back made a commitment to Auburn in December 2017 and it lasted a little over a month. He quickly opened things back up, and started to take the process much slower taking in every detail. The Aggies initially offered Jackson In May of 2018, and in May of 2019 re-offered Jackson when both parties were very seriously interested.



Texas A&M’s biggest competition was Georgia, and right behind them were schools such as Auburn, Alabama and Florida.

Jackson started the movement, and he was quickly joined by Isaiah Raikes—Who shortly thereafter also committed to A&M.