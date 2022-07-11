Jardin Gilbert gunning for starting safety job

.

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

2021 stats: 14 tackles, .5 TFL, .5 sacks and 1 pass defensed in 12 games

Projected 2022 role: Third safety

Gilbert could well start this season, depending on how Antonio Johnson is used by new defensive coordinator DJ Durkin. As it is, he’s set to play a lot of snaps one way or the other. Gilbert was impressive down the stretch in 2022, playing some big minutes at critical times. He showed off very good speed and aggressiveness, traits that should continue to develop this season. One of the more overlooked signees in the 2021 class, Gilbert is quickly making a name for himself.



