Jimbo brushes off Saban feud at SEC Meetings

"I'm through talking about it," Fisher said during his comments at the SEC Meetings in Destin. "We've moved on."

That didn't stop him dealing with more than a half-dozen questions from different angles on the same subject. Texas A&M's head coach didn't bite.

"It's over with," Fisher said. "We're done talking about it. We're moving on to try to fix the problems of what we have in college football. There are a lot more pressing needs than our arguments."

One of the big issues at the meetings, as it has been for the better part of a year, was NIL -- Name, Image and Likeness. When asked if the conference's leadership had made any progress on regulating the process, Fisher said the situation remains convoluted.

"So the answer is there is no answer," he said. "But we have to have that uniformity. And I've said that they want of how things are done the way things are done. But instead of going ready, aim, shoot, in this we were ready, shoot, aim. And that's what's caused, in my opinion, all the discomfort across the board of how things do because each state has its own laws. Everybody has its own thing."

The solution for NIL, Fisher said, will likely have to come from higher up.

"We've got to have some uniformity across the board and we're just trying to find a way to get to there. I think that'll also be sorted out probably eventually in the court system to whatever that can be, or Congress. God help us to get to that point," he said. "I don't mean any joke like that. I mean, they've got a lot of other issues on their on their plate too. In regards to him. So I think that's the thing that's going to have to eventually pan out."

The future schedules for the SEC were also a matter of discussion during the meetings, with the 14 current conference schools unable to come to a consensus on whether the SEC should go to a 1-7 (one permanent rival, seven rotating opponents) or 3-6 (three permanent rivals, 6 rotating opponents) model. While he did not come out in favor of one format or another, Fisher indicated he was more in favor of the 3-6 format.

"Rivalries are great for college football. I love them. I think the 1-7 format, in my opinion, gives you whatever the dominant rivalry is or whatever the league says it is, and the three gives you your second rivals, which, in this league, there's a lot of those," he said.

Fisher was clear that, when Texas arrives in the SEC in 2025, the Aggies will be ready and waiting to play their longtime foe.

"I would love to play Texas," he said.