AggieYell - Jimbo Fisher Breaks Down NSD 2021

Key Notes from Jimbo Fisher’s presser:

Getting LJ Johnson Jr to sign was huge…He is one heck of a back; a great, player, student, athlete and young man. He is a smooth back…he can do everything—he can catch and run between the tackles. He runs a 4.4, is strong, powerful and can jump. He knows the game of football—instinctive.





We are not done. We hope to sign a few more players before the end of the weekend.





(Transfers)…There are not enough scholarships for some and not enough playing time. IF you have graduated you are eligible ASAP. Young players I hope will push through. Sometimes transfers are good, but it needs to be regulated and make it fair. That is for the NCAA.





I was surprised with when Bryce Foster committed…I wont complain though. His athleticism is incredible. He will play football and throw shot and disc also for track.





This is what I wanted—across the board. There is size and good length on OL and DL. I cant wait to start working with them.