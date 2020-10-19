AggieYell - Jimbo Fisher Monday Presser

Jimbo Fisher Monday Presser
After Texas A&M's road win over Mississippi State the Aggies jumped to No. 7 in the AP Poll. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks with the media on Monday afternoon to discuss the win, the ranking and the bye week.
Key Quotes:
* Isaiah Spiller should be good.
* Leal is athletic and has the ability to go in and out -- same with McKinnley Jackson
* We've got to get better this week and get our young guys ready to go.
* You can't believe the poison that is out there
* Chase Lane is learning and becoming a bigger part of the offense