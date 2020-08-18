AggieYell - Jimbo Fisher Talks 2020 Training Camp, COVID, Schedule & More

Fisher starts by saying Mond, McCollum and Dan Moore had very good practices.

DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemons had good days. Also praised Myles Jones.

Said Mond showed more leadership -- "you felt his presence and leadership", but also talked about him being faster with his reads.

He liked what he saw out of Leon O'Neal, saying he's worked his tail off in the offseson, looks like he's in better shape and quicker. Had a good opening practice.

Says Adarious Jones had a knee injury in the summer and is out for the year. No positive COVID cases at the moment. Players will be tested weekly during camp, then two to three times a month.

James Foster has opted out of the 2020 season.

Kenyon Green is now at LEFT guard, and Hocker is at right guard. If there's an injury, Kenyon will move outside.McCollum is "locked in" as the starting center.

On the schedule -- "you have to play them all anyway. They are what they are and everyone has a good team ... I like playing (Alabama in week 3). To be the best you have to beat the best."

On the O-line: "We have a bunch of guys who have played a lot of football and we're comfortable with them. We have to develop our backups."Said he really likes what he's seen out of the D-line, that you could "feel" Leal and Clemons yesterday. Seems very confident in that bunch.

Says he thinks Mond will make more big plays this year. He's more comfortable and Jimbo feels like he has a better idea on how to coach him. Seems to think that the hesitation we've harped on will be less.

Likes the increase in team speed. Not only the new guys, but thinks the older players have gotten faster and are more athletic. "Guys are in shape. They seem to be in good shape."

Said Ainias Smith will be used primarily as a back, but they have ways to use him. "He has a naturalness to the game, whether it's as a back, as a receiver or as a returner. I think he could even be a heck of a DB.

"Thinks the lack of the Big 10 and PAC-12 could lead to more fans to the SEC. "We've got great teams against great players and great coaches and against great coaches each week."

"For our country, maybe we're the first step to showing we can get back to normality until we have a cure (for COVID)."

Says A&M started testing the heart and lungs for damage BEFORE it became national news; no damage, but the recovery time and severity of the cases varied for infected players.