Jimbo-Saban spat sign of new era in college football

First, Texas A&M and Ole Miss beat him using the hurry up, no-huddle offense. Saban came to SEC Media Days and asked, "is this really where we want to go (in college football)?" He was worried about the health of players, especially on defense, because the pace of the hurry up might put their lives in danger.

Then he used it and, lo! It suddenly wasn't so bad.

Then it was the transfer portal that was going to be the death of college football. Until Alabama got Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Eli Ricks. Then it was ok.

And now, Coach AFLAC is mad about NIL. And it could well be because this is a fight he can't win.

"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year," Saban told a crowd in Birmingham, Ala., last night. "A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right? But I don't know if we're gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it."

Them's fightin' words. And A&M's coach, a supposed friend, wasn't going to take it.

"Some people think they're God. Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find about the guy you don't want to know. We've built him up to be the Czar of football. Go dig into his past, for anyone who's coached with him. What he does and how he does it. It's despicable," Jimbo Fisher said of Saban Thursday morning.

You have to give Saban credit for his chutzpa. There are a lot of former assistant coaches out there who know what he's done, where and when. You have players in the NFL laughing about comments made in locker rooms around the league that Alabama players have to take pay cuts when they go to the league. There's a lot of "everybody knows" being thrown about on social media today.

But if you ask Nick Saban, he and his program are squeaky clean.

Ok, fine. Then everyone else is too.

Alabama fans are saying there's no way A&M could have recruited legally in 2022, because the Aggies went 8-4 last season. In Saban's first season in Tuscaloosa, the Tide went 7-6 and, in the next recruiting cycle, signed 32 players for the number 1 class in the nation.

Was that legal, or was that just because everyone wanted to come play for Nick Saban? If the latter is the case, why wouldn't a player want to come to A&M and play for a national championship winning coach with elite facilities? The "they cheated" argument doesn't hold up -- unless you're willing to say that Alabama was doing some shady stuff too. Plenty of players in the professional ranks are doing exactly that today.



