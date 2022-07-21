Jimbo sets the bar high at SEC Media Days

“I give you lots of information in a short amount of time. I'm a reporter's dream,” Fisher retorted. “Heck, I get you in, I get you out.”

The source of Fisher’s excitement was the 2022 Aggie football team, one for which he has high expectations. The program, he said, is finally in the position in needs to be to contend for an SEC title and more.

“When you're a great team is when your practices are so heated and so competitive and that you know you can't take a day off as a player because someone's taking your job. That's when you really become (good),” he said. “The first time from a depth standpoint, not from a great player standpoint, but from a depth standpoint, that we're getting to that point right now at A&M at a level which I'm very excited about, with some young guys pushing older guys, older guys getting better. It's going to be a heck of a battle. That's got me the most excited.”

One area where the Aggies have more depth than 2021 is at quarterback, where the Aggies were down to an injured Zach Calzada by season’s end. This year, A&M has former starter Haynes King, former LSU starter Max Johnson and elite freshman Conner Weigman all on the roster. Fisher said he has high expectations for all three of them.

“At the end of spring, you finally saw Max starting to grasp what we were trying to do. You saw Haynes' health come in. Really in the last month, I've seen his feet, the way he's throwing the ball, he's really jumped out at me. Connor, so natural and effortless. As he grasps what's going on... It's going to be a fun battle,” Fisher said. “You really need a third guy. Having three guys, that's rare in today's time. But I think we got three outstanding guys. I'm very excited to work with them.”

A&M’s depth on the offensive line was tested last year, as freshmen Bryce Foster and Deuce Fatheree were thrust onto the field at center and right tackle, respectively. While that contributed to some difficulties early in the 2021 season, it now gives the Aggies the luxury of starting a preseason All-American (Layden Robinson) with two freshmen All-Americans.

“I'm very excited about our offensive line. Coach (Steve) Addazio has done a tremendous job. But he and Layden and Bryce and Trey Zuhn, now playing at left tackle along with some of those other guys and the battles that are going to be had, size, athleticism, I think Steve has done a great job. What we struggled with early last year, I think it's going to be a really big strength of our team,” Fisher said.

The receiving corps will look different from 2021, after the departures of Caleb Chapman and Demond Demas. Fisher said that some veteran players and youngsters had shown signs they may be ready to be part of the 2022 wideout rotation.

“I think Chase (Lane) has had an outstanding spring. Ainias was in that group in the spring. The freshmen are good, and Devin Price took some critical steps going forward,” he said. “Having (Devon) Achane in not only in the running game but the passing game. He is a big time receiving threat at running back.”

A young and new-look defensive line also drew praise from Fisher, who said the group made “tremendous strides” in the spring.

“Our defensive front, you’re talking about getting McKinnley Jackson back, who played with a labrum tear all last year; Isaiah Raikes, Shemar Turner inside, Albert Regis, and then the guys you just signed with (Gabe) Dindy and big Walter Nolen. And then the ends, that’s a very talented group. I thought Fadil Diggs had an outstanding spring. I thought he played very well. Anthony Lucas, the young guys who can play, I’m very excited about that group and the freshmen coming in,” he said.

The secondary, which has been restocked with the return of corners Myles Jones and Brian George as well as highly-talented freshmen to team with nickel Antonio Johnson and Demani Richardson, is being discussed as one of the best in the nation. Fisher expressed similar expectations for the group.

“There’s a lot of depth, there’s a lot of competition, there’s a lot of versatility. I think that’s extremely important in today’s game<“ he said.

Another major addition was that of defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who replaced Mike Elko when Elko took the top job at Duke. Fisher said Durkin’s ability to create effective schemes for his defensive personnel caught his attention.

“(Durkin) was at Florida, a coordinator there, assistant coach there. They had some great D. They had great players, but they had a great defense. Their scheme was very hard to go against, it was very sound, multiple, did different things. As their players' talents changed, they changed what we did. He was very difficult to go against at different times,” Fisher said. “He's always been a four-down guy, but he went to a three-down package at Ole Miss because of the personnel they have, which shows you how good a coach he is, what he does, being able adapt to his personnel.”

With the addition of the talented 2022 class and the base of existing players, Fisher said he good about the direction of the program for both this year and beyond.

“I’m as confident about this organization as I have been at any time since I’ve been there,” he said.