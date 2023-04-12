"We'll be very active," Fisher said while talking to members of the media Wednesday. "We've got our eyes on some guys in the portal and ... some guys who will be coming in."

Fisher said A&M would try to get to as close to the 85-man limit as possible, but didn't expect to get there. The maximum number of scholarship players he had in a single at Florida State, he said, was 81.

The question was all the more important Wednesday, given the news that backup center Matthew Wykoff intended to enter the transfer portal when it opens Saturday. Even though Wykoff, left tackle Trey Zuhn, center Bryce Foster, guard TJ Shanahan and tackle Hunter Erb had missed the entire spring, Fisher said he had seen significant improvement from the offensive line over the past few weeks.

"I been very pleased with that (group). We've made some huge developments in spring, and some guys are really coming on," he said. Fisher noted two other centers, Remington Strickland and Mark Nabou, as both having strong performances. Nabou took over with the first team from Strickland early in the spring and has remained with that group, but Fisher said both players had seen time at guard as well.

"I'm really excited about that whole group on the offensive line," he said. "I think (Kam) Dewberry's had a good spring, Layden (Robinson) and had a really good spring, (Deuce) Fatheree ... (Chase) Bisontis has been awesome."

Fisher also said the linebackers, which have been another group that has been under scrutiny, have performed well in the spring.

"Coop (Edgerrin Cooper) played really well in the scrimmage the other day. I was really pleased with him," he said. "The two young linebackers, (Daymion) Sanford and (Taurean) York, I've been really pleased with. I mean, they're bene picking it up and man, making plays. Those guys are smart."

Fisher said that most of the players who took part in the spring should be good to go for Saturday's Maroon & White Game, save for tight end Donovan Green, who turned an ankle in practice. Fisher said the first-team offense will likely go up against the second-team defense, while the second-team offense will face off with the starting defense. The game will be different, however, as it will be played on just half the field due to construction in the south end zone of Kyle Field.

"We will do everything like you would do in a normal spring game," he said. "We will punt, but we will have to flip to get the field position."