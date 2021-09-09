Johnny Bowens Talks Kyle Field Red, White & Blue Experience

AY: You were at the Aggie game on Saturday. Few questions. What did you think of game.?

Johnny Bowens (J.B.): It was a good game. I liked the way they moved the ball around. Different schemes, different blitzes.

AY: What did you think of the atmosphere? I know it was different with the red, white, and blue.

J.B. It was loud, and I was told it will be even louder

AY: Was this you first game at Kyle Field? Have you been to any other stadiums?

J.B.: Yes ma'am it was. I have been to the Texas Stadium before. But I like how A&M was more open. You could see everything. You couldn’t at Texas. Too many trees. Too closed in. ( I d believe he was talking about the overall campus.)

AY: I know you concentrate on the defense being a defensive player. A DeMarvin Leal type of player. What did you see.

JB: I really like how the Coaches played Leal. You know there are some Coaches who think about a big DE like 290, they limit them to inside . But when you can move like he does, he can and did play inside and outside, mixing it up. Hard to put a game plan up against that.

AY: How about the rest of the team? offense

JB: They started a little slow against Kent State, it picked it up. Young quarterback. But what I saw was that after an interception, he wasn’t afraid to get out there and pass again. Didn’t start second guessing himself. That was good.

AY: What’s next for you in the recruitment process?Any plans to narrow down list?

JB: Not till end of season. Just going to watch everything.

AY: Did you get to talk to any of the Coaches at the game?

JB: Oh yeah. Coach (Terry) Price and Coach (Mike) Elko. I’m in a group chat with Coach Price and we text just about every day. Got a good relationship with him.

AY: How important are wins and losses when looking at a school? What is you most important factor?

JB: No. I don’t just look at wins and losses. You got to pick the school that feels like home. Where you relate with the Coaches. That’s where some guys get into trouble. They pick a school just for its name. Then don’t get to play. And if it’s not a home feeling, your going to enter the transfer portal. That’s why there has been so many. So you got to pick what’s right for you.

AY: So Do you have a school that feels like home?

JB: Yes, I do.

AY: Care to share?

JB: No..... not right now.

AY: So , What schools are you looking at now?

JB: A&M, Texas, well any of my “major” offers. I have not visited all of them yet. Probably list Top 3 at end of season.

AY: What do your parents or Coaches, anyone who is guiding you through this process, think about the school you feel at home with?

JB: They think it’s good. My Dad likes...(Leaving blank to respect Bowens' comment that he was not ready to disclose the info.) I talk with the coaches a lot.