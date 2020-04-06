Many of us have been stuck at home, cut off from many things we enjoy. Some of you have lost your jobs or worse – have had someone close to you deal with the COVID-19 virus or have had it yourself.

Most Americans are at home looking for things to do, for entertainment or even someone to talk with. As Aggies, you've got an option – and you can do it for free for five months.

AggieYell.com is offering both new and returning subscribers whose subscriptions have lapsed premium access for free until Sept. 1. We'd like to have you stay as a member of our community once things get better, so what better way to do it than give you an in-depth look at everything AY has to offer?

Here's what you'll get:

· In-depth coverage of the football program, including recruiting info on Aggie targets and, of course, the team itself. That will include practice reports, other team news, photo galleries and breaking news;

· Both regional and national recruiting coverage from both the AY staff and Rivals.com's national team;

· AY's premium staples with info you won't get elsewhere: Monday Thoughts and Friday Tidbits;

· The AggieYell100, AY's look at the top high school football players in Texas;

· Quick Snaps, with former "Maroon Goon" Patrick Lewis;

· Basketball and baseball coverage

· And more!

You'll also get a chance to be part of the Northgate community, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars for charitable causes – and for fellow members in need – over the past several years. There's no place like it anywhere on the net.

In a time like this, everyone can use all the entertainment and enjoyment they can find. For Aggies, this is also an opportunity to get you one step closer to Aggieland and all the excitement around A&M athletics. There's no reason to limit yourself to just one information source, so why not try AggieYell.com for free? If you're not satisfied after five months, let us know. But give it a shot – maybe something good can come out of this downtime after all.



