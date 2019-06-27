Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 287 pounds

Why the Aggies wanted him: If you’re going to win in the SEC, you’ve got to have a lot of very big, very physical guys on your offensive and defensive lines. Jones brings a lot of strength and a nasty disposition to either defensive end or (more likely) defensive tackle.

50-word scouting report: Can play DE in a 3-4 set or tackle in a 4-3. Plays aggressively and with a mean streak. Has the ability to push around offensive linemen, then disengage and quickly change direction. Good speed for his size. Needs to develop secondary moves and not rush straight up, which allows linemen to slow him down.

Players affected by his arrival: Mohamed Diallo, Josh Rogers and TD Moton are all in competition for the fourth tackle spot, but none of separated themselves from the crowd. Jones could push them.

2019 expectations: The Aggies have three good DTs in Justin Madubuike, Jayden Peevy and Bobby Brown. They need a fourth. Jones is probably more likely to redshirt this year, but a strong summer showing (and a few more pounds on his frame) could change that plan. He could also be a potential factor as a big DE, the way Brown was in 2018.



