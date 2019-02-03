Already established as one of the top corners in Texas for the 2020 class, Jones has an offer list that reads like a who's who of college football: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida and Texas among others. The Longhorns were very confident Jones would commit to them eventually, but as Brian Williams did last year, Jones found what he was looking for in College Station.

Jones said A&M checked all the boxes for him, but he also checks all the boxes for a corner in the SEC. He has size, speed and obvious athleticism.

It doesn't take long to see Jones playing in a fashion that A&M wants to play: right up at the line of scrimmage, ready to jam the receiver. Then he can turn and run with the opponent, with is obviously necessary. He denies receivers inside position, and if they attempt to cut over the middle, he has the quickness to change direction and keep with them. His vision is good enough that frequently cuts away from his receiver to go make a tackle on another receiver.

Jones has good anticipation and doesn't mind to come up in run support. Add in the fact that he's already 6-foot-2 and around 190 pounds and A&M has added a corner who has the physical gifts and has already developed his skill set significantly. He could push for a spot in the two-deep when he arrives on campus.



