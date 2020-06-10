Lacy’s junior season at A&M was cut short when the baseball season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he made the most of his handful of opportunities on the mound. Lacy went 3-0 with a microscopic .75 ERA in 24 innings pitched in 2020, walking 8 and striking out 46. He left his final start at A&M with a no-hitter after 7 innings of work.

For his career, Lacy was 14-5 with a 2.07 ERA at A&M. His WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched) was a highly impressive 1.013, including a ridiculously low .708 in his three starts in 2020.

Lacy shot up the boards as the top pitcher in the draft after a sophomore season where he went 8-4 with a 2.13 ERA and struck out 130 in just 88 ⅔ innings of work. But scouts saw more than the stats -- they saw a left-handed pitcher with a fastball hitting 98 mph on the gun. Along with a plus fastball, Lacy has three other solid pitches including a power changeup with sink. That polish from a pitcher who just turned 21 made him too enticing for the pitching-starved Royals to pass up.

With his selection fourth overall, Lacy passes Jeff Granger as the earliest Aggie selected in the draft. Granger was taken fifth overall by — the Royals in 1993.



