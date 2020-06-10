Kansas City’s new ace
The Kansas City Royals have historically developed quality starting pitching. Their latest potential star is Aggie Asa Lacy, taken fourth overall in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft and the highest Aggie ever taken.
Lacy’s junior season at A&M was cut short when the baseball season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he made the most of his handful of opportunities on the mound. Lacy went 3-0 with a microscopic .75 ERA in 24 innings pitched in 2020, walking 8 and striking out 46. He left his final start at A&M with a no-hitter after 7 innings of work.
For his career, Lacy was 14-5 with a 2.07 ERA at A&M. His WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched) was a highly impressive 1.013, including a ridiculously low .708 in his three starts in 2020.
Lacy shot up the boards as the top pitcher in the draft after a sophomore season where he went 8-4 with a 2.13 ERA and struck out 130 in just 88 ⅔ innings of work. But scouts saw more than the stats -- they saw a left-handed pitcher with a fastball hitting 98 mph on the gun. Along with a plus fastball, Lacy has three other solid pitches including a power changeup with sink. That polish from a pitcher who just turned 21 made him too enticing for the pitching-starved Royals to pass up.
With his selection fourth overall, Lacy passes Jeff Granger as the earliest Aggie selected in the draft. Granger was taken fifth overall by — the Royals in 1993.