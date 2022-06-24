Keep an Eye on Cameron Munford
Belle Chase 2026 defensive end Cameron Munford was one of the youngest athletes that competed at the LT camp, and he caught the eye of Tomlinson — and earned an award for most potential.
Cameron Munford gives maximum effort and is often making plays in opponents backfield. His tenacity and the finality of the play once he makes contact with the ball carrier is undeniable. He plays from the snap and through the whistle going 100 miles per hour. Still moldable on technique with a very high ceiling.