Much of the Texas A&M basketball team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament will return for another run in 2024-25, coach Buzz Williams confirmed Wednesday.

Breaking his self-imposed limitation on social media posts, Williams posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) announcing that the team's core of upperclassmen -- with the exception of guard Boots Radford -- would be back next season. The 45-day transfer portal opening ended May 1, but graduate students can enter at any time.

The centerpiece of the group remains All-SEC point guard Wade Taylor IV, who had announced his return previously. Taylor averaged a team-high 19.1 points per game last season. Three-quarters of A&M's top big men will also return. Graduate Henry Coleman III (8.8 PPG), Solomon Washington (7.4 PPG) and Andersson Garcia (6 PPG, SEC-leading 9.2 rebounds per game) will be back, while center Wildens Leveque graduated. Three of A&M's primary wings will also be back. Manny Obaseki (7 PPG), who exploded down the stretch into one of the SEC's most dynamic scorers, will be joined by Jace Cater (6.9 PPG) and Hayden Hefner (5 PPG). Freshman Rob Dockery, who redshirted, and walk-on Jaylin Lee will also return.

