KeKe, Mack, Williams, Wilson and Gillaspia Social 2019 NFL Draft
AggieYell brings you social media highlights of when five members of Texas A&M football - Kingsley KeKe, Daylon Mack, Trayveon Williams, Donovan Wilson and Cullen Gillaspia - are selected in the 2019 NFL draft.
#NFLDraft Facts. 📝
✅ most picks in school history (modern draft era)
✅ most picks in Texas
✅ 2nd most in the @SEC
✅ 5th most in the country#NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/2WIohzPyZp
A great #NFLDraft for your Aggies!
@Erik_McCoy_73 ➡️ @Saints @_Jstern ➡️ @packers @BucketsAll_Day ➡️ @packers @DaylonMack ➡️ @Ravens @TrayveonW ➡️ @Bengals @donlwilson6 ➡️ @dallascowboys @CGillaspia ➡️ @HoustonTexans
Secret Audio 🔊 Listen to the #DallasCowboys phone call with @donlwilson6 and his family as they become emotional after learning he was the newest member of the Cowboys. #CowboysDraft pic.twitter.com/GT6OuvBkGR— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 27, 2019
Fellow walk-on, welcome to Houston @CGillaspia!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 27, 2019
Gilly!!!#NFLDraft #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/m11MgE1PVS— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
Headin' to Big D!@donlwilson6 is selected in the 6th round (213th overall) by the @dallascowboys!#NFLDraft #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/zRgsoLAWmc— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
You're getting a great one, @Bengals!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
Congrats to @TrayveonW, the 9th pick of the 6th round (182nd overall)!#NFLDraft #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/QKpq1AU7t0
.@NFL dream = reality.@TrayveonW's #NFLDraft moment:@nflnetwork #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/yZNTRBKy7n— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
Howdy, @Bengals nation. 🎵#NewDEY #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Dnf7iTDtKt— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
.@AggieFootball ➡ #Packers@_Jstern & @BucketsAll_Day are teammates again in Green Bay! #PackersDraft #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/F2O10m1qR4— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2019
Baltimore bound!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
With the 22nd pick of the 5th round (160th overall), the @Ravens select @DaylonMack!#nfldraft #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/TYNP5RYDEl
Hey there, @Ravens 💪#RavensFlock #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ewNHgKeiZm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 27, 2019
Congrats and welcome to the squad @RashanAGary @darnellsavage_ @Big_E_14 @_Jstern @BucketsAll_Day @Versatiledarr @DexterW_22 @summerTYme42 🧀🧀💯— Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) April 28, 2019
🏈Proud of you big man! Do your thing in Green Bay and good luck in camp! #GigEm👍🏾 https://t.co/WMVXpPwrrR— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) April 27, 2019
Happy to be Playing alongside my Aggie brother!!! @_Jstern #gopackgo— Kingsley Keke#⃣ 8⃣ (@BucketsAll_Day) April 28, 2019
Congratulations to Kingsley Keke, class of 2015 graduate of George Ranch HS on being drafted in the 5th round of the NFL draft! The Green Bay Packers got a good one! pic.twitter.com/9smXeCui12— GRHS ABC (@GRHSABC) April 27, 2019
My guy KEKE! Yesssirr! Congrats ! @BucketsAll_Day— Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) April 27, 2019
Congrats to our Fort Bend area grads selected in the #NFLDraft this weekend! @BucketsAll_Day from @GRHS_Football and Rodney Anderson from @Katyfootball Well done, gentlemen. Hard work brings big rewards. pic.twitter.com/UEPRty9uif— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) April 27, 2019
Congrats bro welcome to the squad 🧀🧀🧀 https://t.co/NXmoY7yzRR— Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) April 27, 2019
I hope the Baltimore @Ravens are ready for the #MackTruck to come to town‼️ Congratulations to @DaylonMack for getting drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 #NFLDraft #WeAreTeamSports #GigEm pic.twitter.com/WVrZ9JtHUY— Scott Casterline (@ScottCasterline) April 28, 2019
We have selected Texas A&M DT Daylon Mack with the 160th overall pick in the draft.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2019
Welcome to Baltimore, @DaylonMack❗️ pic.twitter.com/p0ErMgdf6J
God is Good! Can’t wait to get to Baltimore and work! #RavensFlock— THEE MACK TRUCK (@DaylonMack) April 27, 2019
Remember this will be one of the biggest steals of the draft mark my words #Gigem https://t.co/mBsScI7edB— Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) April 27, 2019
LETS GOO DONOOO https://t.co/Q7L685gnIW— Christian Kirk (@ChristianDavon2) April 27, 2019
MY MF GUY!!!!! https://t.co/zk4PA5OiSu— Otaro Alaka🇳🇬 (@OtaroAlaka) April 27, 2019
Donovan Wilson Big Bro Going To Dallas Love You Dawg Thank You For Everything Congratulations ‼️ #GigEm 💯— Leon O’Neal Jr 9️⃣ (@WakeEmUp9) April 27, 2019
DONOVAN WILSON HYPE pic.twitter.com/L2lV0r4XGW— Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) April 27, 2019
Cincinnati Bengals here I come ! God works in mysterious ways but I’ll never doubt him! The league will pay mark my words— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) April 27, 2019
Yesterday was magical pic.twitter.com/jXCZNKrZon— cautious claydeezy (@claydeezy) April 28, 2019
Not happy about that Rockets ending. I am happy about talking with @CGillaspia --- Check out his story at 5:30pm. He looked up to @JJWatt @briancushing56 and @BryanBraman56 growing up..... pic.twitter.com/Uei9FN2EOF— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) April 28, 2019
A Mood: pic.twitter.com/L8FhjafXvk— Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia) April 28, 2019
This is neat. https://t.co/HcSW9gkjsA— Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia) April 28, 2019
Thanks to the people who made it happen!!! @ELITEathleteM pic.twitter.com/dOGzw0IBZv— Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia) April 28, 2019
So proud of my cousin @CGillaspia love you man. Let’s get to work. #HoustonTexans https://t.co/T1lE5fw9vM— Taylor Gillaspia (@tgillaspia) April 27, 2019