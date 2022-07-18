Kelly faces challenge of building a new team in the SEC

"I love the people. They love football. They love family. They love food. That fits me really well. I guess I should have been in the South all along," he said Monday at SEC Media Days.

The adjustment for Kelly has gone well beyond figuring out the Louisiana culture. Just three years removed from a national championship, LSU has a new coach and has brought in a huge number of transfers as Kelly has tried fill obvious holes.

"For me, it's been ... an opportunity to put a roster together in a very short period of time," he said. "We've had to use the transfer portal. I think we've added some really good transfers, and we think we've got some young men that have developed."

LSU has added a significant number of transfers who could start immediately, and quarterback is a position where that could be the case. Former Arizona State starter Jayden Daniels is fighting former starter Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard for the starting job.

"Jayden and certainly Myles bring us obviously starting experience. Garrett obviously for me is an exciting quarterback. Walker is a true freshman, but there's great depth there," Kelly said.

Two other transfers were snatched from SEC West foe Arkansas and will likely immediately start in the secondary, nickel Greg Brooks and safety Joe Foucha.

"I would say that when we were looking into the transfer portal, we wanted young men that had SEC experience and had ties to the state of Louisiana. Brooks and Foucha fit that to the T," Kelly said of the two.

While Kelly said he's excited to see what kind of team he's put together in a short period of time, he's also looking forward to seeing some of the



I'll get an opportunity to play at Auburn this year. I'll get a chance to play at Kyle Field, in the Swamp. Those will be exciting opportunities, something that I've never experienced in my career of 32 years," he said.



