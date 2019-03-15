A&M Athletic Director Scott Woodward announced the firing in a statement released Friday evening.

“Billy’s tenure included some great memories and remarkable achievements,” Woodward said. “He represented our program and Texas A&M University with distinction. Without question, Billy Kennedy is a first-class person. On behalf of Aggies everywhere, my thanks to Billy and his family for his service to Texas A&M. I wish him the very best.”

Kennedy, known as one of the classier people in college basketball, indicated no ill will at the university's decision to make a change.

“My family and I are grateful for the chance we’ve had to be Aggies. We have forever been impacted by the amazing Aggie family we have been allowed to embrace. The memories we have made are only possible because of the players, coaches, staff and administration that have been on this journey with us," he said. "I am especially grateful to Bill Byrne for making the first call, to Eric Hyman for staying the course, and to Scott Woodward for continuing to believe. I am grateful that God called me to Aggieland and blessed me with the opportunity to enjoy great moments in Aggie history while here. This is a special place and it has been a blessing to represent this university.”

Kennedy compiled a 151-116 record during eight seasons in College Station, including two appearances in the Sweet 16 -- as far as any Aggie team has progressed in the NCAA Tournament. He coached the Aggies to two of the program's most memorable wins: the 92-88, double overtime win in the Second Round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, when the Aggies stormed back from a 12-point deficit with 37 seconds remaining in regulation, and last year's 86-65 blowout of defending national champion North Carolina.

The other six seasons, on the other hand, were filled with frustration, capped by this season's 15-19 season with a 7-13 mark in SEC play. More than once during the season, the Aggies were chided by their coach and opponents for their lack of effort on the court.

After an 80-54 loss to Mississippi State in the second round of the SEC Tournament Thursday night, the move was made.

Sources told AggieYell.com that the decision to fire Kennedy had been in the works for several weeks, but he was still caught by surprise by reports earlier this week that he would not return.

A&M's statement announcing Kennedy's dismissal said a "national search" was underway for a replacement, but one name has come up repeatedly in connection with the job: Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams, a former Billy Gillispie assistant who experienced success at Marquette before reinvigorating a subpar program in Blacksburg. The Hokies, ranked 16th in the most recent AP poll, were eliminated by No. 14 Florida State 65-63 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, but are a lock for the NCAA Tournament with a 24-8 record.