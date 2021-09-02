Kent State's Offense vs. Texas A&M's Defense

Go fast, be efficient and take advantage of every opportunity they get.

The Golden Flashes go up-tempo and run the spread, but they're a long way from a pass-only offense. In fact, they run the ball a lot, using RPO (run/pass option) as the base for the scheme. Cooper gets the majority of the carries and their bigger back, Bradford, is a bruiser, but Crum isn't afraid to take care of things himself. They like to use both backs in the gun with Crum and use the mesh technique that we saw A&M use some last year where the backs cross in front of Crum and he has the option to hand it off, keep it or pull the ball and throw.

As with a lot of RPO offenses, Crum needs to get the ball out quickly. He makes quick decisions and gets the ball out, and he likes crossing routes. Adding Johnson, a speedy transfer from Syracuse, should help them out. They want to get the ball to the receivers as fast as possible in space, and then let them run. When Crum does go deep, he likes the deep middle with his receivers running deep in routes.

Kent State cannot get one dimensional. If they do, A&M's defenders are too fast and they will tee off on Crum with blitzes from all directions. Keeping the defense honest with the running game and the passes that serves as runs will be critical. If they get behind the chains, look out.