Kent State's Offense vs. Texas A&M's Defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between No. 6 Texas A&M and Kent State continues with a look at the Golden Flashes offense against the Aggie defense.
The scene
Location: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
Kickoff time: 7 p.m. central time Saturday
Weather forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 99 degrees
Injury update
Kent State: WR Isaac Vance (leg) is doubtful.
Texas A&M: DT Jayden Peevy (ankle) is questionable; DE Micheal Clemons and DT McKinnley Jackson (discipline) could miss the game due to suspension
Kent State projected depth chart (spread base)
QB: #7, Dustin Crum; Gr.; 6-3, 207
#19, Collin Schlee; RS-Soph.; 6-3, 218
RB: #1, Marquez Cooper; Soph.; 5-7, 184
#31, Bryan Bradford; RS-Soph.; 6, 243
WR: #25, Ja’Shaun Poke; Jr.; 5-10, 171
#27, Isaac Vance; Gr.; 5-9, 169
WR: #82, Nykeim Johnson; Gr.-TR.; 5-8, 170
#12, Raymond James; RS-Sr.; 5-11, 186
WR: #14, Dante Cephas; RS-Soph.; 6-1, 178
#80, Keshunn Abraham; RS-Sr.-TR.; 6-2, 193
LT: #77, Daniel Johnson; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 307
#66, Elijah Lamptey; RS-Soph.; 6-5, 295
LG: #75, Adam Gregorie; RS-Sr.; 6-6, 332
C: #61, Jack Clement; RS-Sr-TR.; 6-3, 283
#65, Jack Bailey; RS-Soph.; 6-3, 285
RG: #67, Nathan Monnin; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 295
#54, Sam Allan; Gr.; 6-2, 285
RT: #71, Bill Kuduk; RS-Sr.-TR.; 6-4, 295
#73, Zach Whaley; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 299
Texas A&M depth chart (4-2-5 base)
DE: #3, Tyree Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 240
#18, Donnell Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 220
#37, Jahzion Harris; Fr.; 6-3, 220
DT: #8, DeMarvin Leal; Jr; 6-4, 290
#6, Adarious Jones; RS-Soph.; 6-4, 315 OR
#93, Dallas Walker; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 325
DT: #92, Jayden Peevy; Sr.; 6-6, 310
#34, Isaiah Raikes; Soph.; 6-1, 330
#35, McKinnley Jackson; Soph; 6-2, 335
DE: #2, Micheal Clemons; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270
#10, Fadil Diggs; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 260
WLB: #1, Aaron Hansford; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 240
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 215 OR
#24, Chris Russell, Jr.; 6-2, 240
MLB: #32, Andre White; Jr.; 6-3, 225
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr. OR
#23, Tarian Lee; RS-Soph.; 6-2, 245 OR
#22, Antonio Doyle; Soph.; 6-3, 250
CB: #0, Myles Jones; Gr.; 6-4, 185
#16 Brian George; Sr; 6-2, 190
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Soph.; 6-2, 205;
#7, Tyreek Chappell; Fr.; 5-11, 185 OR
#31, Dreyden Norwood; Fr.; 6, 180
S: #9, Leon O’Neal; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#13, Brian Williams; Jr.; 6-1, 215
S: #26 Demani Richardson, Jr.; 6-1. 215
#14, Keldrick Carper; Gr.; 6-2, 200,
#20, Jardin Gilbert; Fr.; 6-1, 185
Nickel: #27, Antonio Johnson; Soph.; 6-3, 200
#4 Erick Young, Jr.; 6-1, 205
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
Kent State returning statistical leaders
Passing: Crum, 83-113 (73.5%), 1,181 yards, 12 TD, 2 INT in 2020
Rushing: Cooper, 56 carries, 282 yards (5 YPC), 5 TD
Bradford, 37 carries, 254 yards (6.9 YPC)
Crum, 44 carries, 240 yards (5.5 YPC), 4 TD
Receiving: Poke, 21 catches, 326 yards (15.5 YPC), 3 TD
Vance, 17 catches, 148 yards (8.7 YPC)
Cephas, 11 catches, 136 yards (12.3 YPC)
Texas A&M returning statistical leaders
Tackles: Hansford, 49
O’Neal, 48
Myles Jones, 39
Tackles for loss: Hansford and Leal, 7
Johnson, 6
Sacks: Johnson and Clemons, 4
Hansford, 3
Interceptions: O’Neal, 2
Six players with 1
Forced fumbles: Leal and Johnson, 1
Fumble recoveries: Leal, White, Peevy, 1
Kent State by the numbers from 2020
Total offense: 606.5 YPG (1st nationally)
Scoring offense: 49.8 PPG (1st nationally)
Rushing offense: 283 YPG (2nd nationally, 1st MAC)
Passing offense: 323.5 YPG (10th nationally, 2nd MAC)
Third down conversion percentage: 56.1% (2nd nationally, 1st MAC)
Red zone offense: 85.2% (48th nationally, 5th MAC)
Sacks allowed: 5, or 1.25 per game (16th nationally, 3rd MAC)
Tackles for loss allowed: 21, or 5.25 per game (38th nationally, 5th MAC)
Time of possession: 30:01 (63rd nationally, 5th MAC)
Turnovers: 4 (3rd nationally, 4th MAC)
Turnover +/-: +1 (47th nationally, 5th MAC)
Texas A&M by the numbers in 2020
Total defense: 317.3 YPG (9th nationally, 1st SEC)
Scoring defense: 21.7 PPG (28th nationally, 3rd SEC)
Rushing defense: 92 YPG (2nd nationally, 2nd SEC)
Passing defense: 225.3 YPG (56th nationally, 2nd SEC)
Team sacks: 28, or 2.8 per game (27th nationally, 3rd SEC)
Team tackles for loss: 64, or 6.4 per game (52nd nationally, 1st SEC)
Third down conversion defense: 35% (23rd nationally, 1st SEC)
Red zone defense: 92% (117th nationally, 13th SEC)
Turnovers forced: 14 (52nd nationally, 7th SEC)
Turnover +/-: +6 (25th nationally, 4th SEC)
What Kent State wants to do
Go fast, be efficient and take advantage of every opportunity they get.
The Golden Flashes go up-tempo and run the spread, but they're a long way from a pass-only offense. In fact, they run the ball a lot, using RPO (run/pass option) as the base for the scheme. Cooper gets the majority of the carries and their bigger back, Bradford, is a bruiser, but Crum isn't afraid to take care of things himself. They like to use both backs in the gun with Crum and use the mesh technique that we saw A&M use some last year where the backs cross in front of Crum and he has the option to hand it off, keep it or pull the ball and throw.
As with a lot of RPO offenses, Crum needs to get the ball out quickly. He makes quick decisions and gets the ball out, and he likes crossing routes. Adding Johnson, a speedy transfer from Syracuse, should help them out. They want to get the ball to the receivers as fast as possible in space, and then let them run. When Crum does go deep, he likes the deep middle with his receivers running deep in routes.
Kent State cannot get one dimensional. If they do, A&M's defenders are too fast and they will tee off on Crum with blitzes from all directions. Keeping the defense honest with the running game and the passes that serves as runs will be critical. If they get behind the chains, look out.
How A&M may counter
It sounds like a repeat from last year: stuff the run. Make your opponent throw and throw a lot, and take your chances. A&M probably isn't going to do anything overly exotic in this one, but the primary objectives will likely be to limit Cooper and to get your opponent on the ground when they go to the quick out routes. Don't give them positive down and distance situations, then go after them on third down. It doesn't sound overly exotic, but that's the deal. Make sure you follow the ball when Crum gets the snap, especially if they use the mesh, then get to the ballcarrier and bring him down. Defensive backs can't be fooled by the eye candy. Stay with your assignment, because the ball could be coming your way anyway. If the Aggies take away the run from Kent State early, they're going to be in good shape.