AY: What are your thoughts on Dreshun Miller? He was in College Station for the UAB win, and there’s some talk that there’s a good chance he could flip to A&M from LSU...





KG: (with a big smile on face) That’s good. I hope we get him. He would be a big asset to the team. I think it would be a great move.





AY: What about Nakobe Dean?





KG: That’s a great linebacker right there. That’s what we need...a big, physical linebacker like that.





AY: What’s your recruiting pitch? Why join the A&M class of 2019?





KG: Well, I don’t really talk too. I hope football with the guys. I like to talk to them on a friend level. I care about them as a person. I don’t push, but I ask how good do you want your life to be? If it’s a fit for you, then come on.





AY: I’ve spoken with your dad a few times and he has mentioned that despite a few A&M losses you are done and solid to A&M...





KG: Yes ma’am. I am done. I am 100% committed to A&M. Recruiting was a blessing, but I got tired of it all. There was always just so much pressure, but me picking A&M, that was no pr sure at all. I felt at home. I love the coaching staff and the players. That always makes everything better,





AY: If you had to guess who is next to commit who would it be?





KG: (another big smile) Marcus (Banks).





AY: What is so great about the 2019 class? What are you guys bringing to the table?





KG: Well we have been talking, and everybody is on board and wants to give everything they’ve got to help the team, and make a change for the better. We are going to go out there and work and push the team to be even better.





AY: Let’s talk about A&M, LSU this weekend. What are your predictions?





KG: It’s going to be a great game. With our new offense I think we can make a big push, and stop that LSU streak.





(Kenyon will not be there on Saturday. Atascocita is in the playoffs and will be playing Alief Hastings at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at NRG.)



