King. He easily won the starting job last year, then got knocked out against Colorado and missed the rest of the season with a broken leg. He's got the job back now, but he's going to have to pay at a high level -- and stay healthy -- if he's going to keep it. The expectations for the Aggies this year are very high, and they're going to start with their quarterback. And if he gets hurt or loses the job with Johnson and Weigman behind him, he may not get it back.