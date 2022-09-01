King wins QB job, but can he keep it?
AggieYell.com's look at the position groups of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with the quarterbacks.
Returning players
Redshirt sophomore Haynes King: 22-33, 300 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT in two games in 2021
Redshirt freshman Eli Stowers: Redshirted as a tight end in 2021
New arrivals
Junior Max Johnson: 225-373, 2,815 yards, 27 TD, 6 INT at LSU
Freshman Conner Weigman: 191-306, 2,587 yards, 29 TD, 6 INT passing, 107 carries for 754 yards and 9 TD rushing at Cypress Bridgeland High School; 4-star recruit and #1 dual-threat quarterback according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American
Competition to watch
It's already been decided -- the starting quarterback job. King was the most consistent and effective quarterback all summer, topping an experienced SEC starter in Johnson and an extremely talented freshman in Weigman.
The pressure's on
King. He easily won the starting job last year, then got knocked out against Colorado and missed the rest of the season with a broken leg. He's got the job back now, but he's going to have to pay at a high level -- and stay healthy -- if he's going to keep it. The expectations for the Aggies this year are very high, and they're going to start with their quarterback. And if he gets hurt or loses the job with Johnson and Weigman behind him, he may not get it back.
Projected depth chart (starter in bold)
QB: King, Johnson, Weigman, Stowers