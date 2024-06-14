Sophomore Justin Lamkin (2-2, 5.73 ERA) will get the start for the Aggies. Lamkin has pitched once in the last four weeks, giving up 2 earned runs on a hit, a walk and a hit batter in 1/3 of an inning against Louisiana in the Bryan-College Station Regional. The last time he had an extended outing was against Arkansas on May 17, when he struck out 8 and gave up 3 runs in 3 2/3 innings.

While Lamkin has struggled with his consistency this year, he has shown flashes of brilliance as well. He was the SEC Pitcher of the Week after holding Mississippi State to a run on 2 hits while striking out 12 in 7 1/3 innings on March 23. He also had a solid outing against Florida earlier this year, giving up 2 runs on 4 hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out 5.

In speaking with the media before leaving College Station for the College World Series, coach Jim Schlossnagle indicated that Lamkin was definitely an option to start for the Aggies in Omaha, saying the lefty was "ready to go."

Prager, who struggled in an abbreviated outing against Oregon in the Super Regional, had one of the worst performances of his All-American season against the Gators. He was tagged for 7 hits and 6 runs in 2 1/3 innings, but avoided a decision as the Aggies rallied in an eventual 8-6 loss.