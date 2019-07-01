Height/Weight: 6 foot, 185 pounds

2018 stats (at Houston Pius X): 76 catches for 1,349 yards and 12 TD

Why the Aggies wanted him: He was recruited by Kevin Sumlin’s staff but retained by Jimbo Fisher’s, so that ought to tell you he’s got some talent. A quality slot receiver who can catch a lot ofpasses and make big plays always holds appeal, and Lane has a high school track record better than anyone else’s.

50-word scouting report: Smooth, polished receiver and route runner. Uses his hands to catch the ball instead of his body. Excellent change of direction and overall field vision. Knows how to obtain separation from defensive backs with his superior body control. Cuts can leave opponents in the dust. Gets up to speed fast.

2019 expectations: The Aggies have a lot of options in the slot, but Lane has already established himself as a solid pass catcher. A&M needs to find a solid backup option to Quartney Davis, as well as a potential fourth receiver, so it will be interesting to see if Lane can work his way into that grouping.



