Last shot for Jalen Preston

Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

2021 stats: 17 catches, 255 yards, 2 TD in 12 games (6 starts)

Projected 2022 role: Backup wide receiver

Preston had his best season by far last year and looked like he was breaking out after scoring a couple of touchdowns in the loss to LSU. But this spring, he's been passed up by several players, including freshman Evan Stewart. Preston has all the tools, but has struggled with his consistency. If he can play at a high level all the time, he can do big things -- but he's running out of time.