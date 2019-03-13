AggieYell.com continues its spring football preview with a look at a linebacker group which will largely be filled with less familiar faces in 2019.

Anthony Hines missed nearly all of 2018.

2018 review

Even with major injuries to Anthony Hines and Ikenna Okeke, the linebacker corps – primarily Otaro Alaka, Tyrel Dodson and Buddy Johnson – went from question mark to strength in 2018. Alaka led the team in tackles (79) and tackles for loss (14.5); Dodson was second on the team in tackles with 70, added 7 TFL and scored touchdowns on an interception return and a blocked field goal. Johnson added 27 tackles and 5 TFL and started a couple of games as he played all three positions. Walk-ons Braden White and Keeath Magee also played, and even normal safety Keldrick Carper played some linebacker in a few occasions.

Returning players (projected starters in bold)

Junior Buddy Johnson (27 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery in 2018) Redshirt sophomore Anthony Hines (no stats in 1 game in 2018) Redshirt junior Ikenna Okeke (did not play in 2018) Junior Braden White (3 tackles in 5 games) Junior Keeath Magee (4 tackles, .5 TFL in 6 games) Redshirt sophomore Aaron Hansford (DNP in 2018; moving from wide receiver)



New arrivals

Departures

Alaka, Dodson and Riley Garner

Arriving this summer

The pressure's on

Hines, Johnson and Okeke. Johnson will likely be taking over for Dodson as the primary outside linebacker in the 4-2-5 set, while Hines should take over for Alaka. But it will be Johnson's first opportunity as a full-time starter, and Hines and Okeke are coming off of knee injuries. Will all three be able to fill gaps that would be massive if they're not up to the job?

Prediction