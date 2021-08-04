Leal leads stacked DE group

The Aggies have one of, if not the, best defensive end groups in the country. What's truly frightening it's anchored by three excellent upperclassmen who are backed up by younger players with massive upsides. In other words, they won't be going away anytime soon.

Leal, a preseason All-American, leads the pack. He was dominant against the run last year and came very close to big sack numbers. This year, he probably won't be close, he'll get there. Clemons looks like an absolute monster and was on his way to stacking up All-SEC totals last year before he got hurt. If he can stay healthy, something he's had trouble with, he could be devastating across from Leal.

When Clemons went down, Johnson stepped in and picked up where he left off. Johnson picked up 4 sacks in the second half of the season and, as he does, dominated the bowl game.

The 2020 recruiting class forms the base of the next wave of ends, and all showed their stuff in the Maroon & White Game. Harris had two tackles and a sack; Mowry had a sack and Diggs had 3 tackles and a fumble recovery. Not to be outdone, the 2021 early enrollees had a sack (Harris) and a fumble recovery (Jeudy) of their own.

Oh, and Turner is supposed to be the best of the bunch.

2021 is going to be the year opponents fear Leal, Clemons and Johnson. That will change in 2022, but the quality of the players getting after opposing quarterbacks won't.