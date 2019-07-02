Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 217 pounds

2018 stats (at Tallahassee, Fla., Godby): 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and a defensive touchdown

Why the Aggies wanted him: The Aggies need an immediate increase in depth at all three linebacker positions. Lee came over to camp at A&M, impressed with his speed and was offered. They believe he can be an aggressive outside linebacker in a 4-2-5 (and occasionally 4-3) system.

Players most affected by his arrival: Aaron Hansford and Keeath Magee both get some more competition at SAM linebacker, if the Aggies decide to play Lee there. He could also be a Rover, which means competition for Ikenna Okeke, among others.

50-word scouting report: A fast, aggressive linebacker who played a little undersized in high school. Good field vision allows him to track ballcarriers and bring them down quickly. Above average closing speed definitely catches your attention. Goes for a strong, solid tackle instead of a highlight-reel hit. Also solid in pass coverage.

2019 expectations: If Lee can get up to 225 or 230 pounds, he can factor in this year. But the Aggies also need to start developing some depth for future years as well, so if he's not ready, he could certainly redshirt this season in preparation for an expanded role in 2020.