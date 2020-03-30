Leon O'Neal's Quarantine Challenge
While most of us will recover from this public health crisis intact, many individuals in our community will not. For the working poor, the Invisible Aggies at Texas A&M University, the impact of this pandemic will be catastrophic.
— Go Fund Me Invisible Aggies
O'Neal's Challenge:
QUARANTINE CHALLENGE: Howdy Aggie Family, I want to take a moment to recognize the Invisible Aggies on the TexasA&M campus by saying Thank You! The purpose of this challenge is to share our appreciation and spread awareness of the current struggles of the Invisible Aggies 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/1kggrPfxWz— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) March 29, 2020
To participate in the go fund me for invisible Aggies click HERE.