Even though Texas believed themselves to be in the competition for Omeire, A&M was the first major program to offer him 16 months ago and that put them ahead from the start. After moving up his official visit to last week, Omeire decided he had seen enough to know what to do.

Having already received verbal commitments from 5-star Demond Demas and 4-star (and Rivals 250 member) Muhsin Muhammad III, the Aggies hit the jackpot again Saturday afternoon with the commitment of Fort Bend Austin's Troy Omeire. Omeire, who has made a quick rise up the rankings to the 69th player in the nation, picked the Aggies in a head-to-head competition with Texas. His offer list was nothing short of outstanding, including offers from fellow finalists Alabama and LSU along with Georgia, Auburn and Notre Dame, among others.

Omeire has been one of my favorite players in this class for some time for a lot of reasons. The best way I can put it simply is he's strong and physical but makes it all look easy.

At 6-foot-4 and now at about 220 pounds, he has the size right now to play in the SEC. He doesn't mind blocking and will put someone on their backside if they don't take him seriously in that department. He runs in between a 4.6-second and 4.7-second 40-yard-dash, which is quite good but not great. But once he gets the football, he shows another gear and runs past defenders. That is great.

He caught 46 passes for 800 yards and 11 TDs last season, so he knows what to do once he gets the football. His vision is absolutely outstanding, and I mean both in finding the football and then finding space on the field once he gets it. He also has a great understanding of where he is on the football field, as he shows in his highlights when he tip-toes on the sideline to stay in bounds when most high schoolers would have run right out.

Omeire''s cuts are smoth, and I was really impressed by his highlights and in person with how he can stop completely, change direction and get up to top speed almost immediately. That is a talent not many players have. He's got really long strides and covers a lot of ground, but does it very smoothly.

With Omeire, the Aggies get a wideout with a lot of similarities to Jhamon Ausbon. He's a smart receiver with good hands and will be a reliable target for A&M's quarterbacks. And if you don't take him seriously, he'll run past you.

The Aggies now have everything they could possibly want in a wideout class in just three receivers. They have a physical wideout who will be a great target on 3rd downs in Omeire; a smooth route-runner with great hands in Muhammad and (in my opinion) the best wideout in America in Demas who can do everything. Even if they don't add another player to this trio, A&M will walk away with the nation's best receiver class in 2020 with these three players.



