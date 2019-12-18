Lockdown: Aggies get top cover corner in Moten
AggieYell.com's early signing period coverage continues with a profile of cornerback Josh Moten.
Height/Weight: 6 foot, 172 pounds
Chose A&M over: Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland, Oregon and Oklahoma, among others
Awards/Recognition: First team Washington Post All-Met
2019 stats: 16 tackles, 8 passes broken up, 4 INT
Why he chose A&M: “Words can’t explain. Everything’s bigger in Texas. The Aggie network, the Aggie Ring, the facilities, the staff, everything.”
2020 projection: The Aggies need talented cover corners. Moten fits that bill. He could definitely make some noise in the competition at cornerback, starting this spring.
Film study
Moten can flat-out cover. He's got extremely quick feet and can turn and run with any receiver. He doesn't mind getting up in the face of a wideout and jamming him at the line of scrimmage. He denies the inside move very well and has outstanding reaction time. He finds the football and positions himself to make plays. This is the kind of corner the Aggies have been after.