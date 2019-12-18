Height/Weight: 6 foot, 172 pounds

Chose A&M over: Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland, Oregon and Oklahoma, among others

Awards/Recognition: First team Washington Post All-Met

2019 stats: 16 tackles, 8 passes broken up, 4 INT

Why he chose A&M: “Words can’t explain. Everything’s bigger in Texas. The Aggie network, the Aggie Ring, the facilities, the staff, everything.”

2020 projection: The Aggies need talented cover corners. Moten fits that bill. He could definitely make some noise in the competition at cornerback, starting this spring.



