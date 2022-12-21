An Aggie commit since the end of June 2021, Thomasson never wavered in his pledge to A&M and was one of the more active members of the 2023 recruiting class when it came to working on other players. He now fills a bigtime need, as the Aggies need some quality depth behind starting tackles Trey Zuhn and Deuce Fatheree.

When I saw Colton Thomasson for the first time two years ago, he was a big guy, probably overly bulky, who just pushed people around. He can still do that, but he's slimmed down and has become a much more complete player.

The punch I saw at the Rivals camp is still there, and he's going to stun a lot of people right off the bat. He's got tremendous arm length, as you'd expect from someone 6-foot-8, and when he leans on someone, that's it. The other guy's in trouble.

What is most impressive about Thomasson now is his quickness. You don't see many guys that are as big as he is that can move as well as he does. He can blast someone out of the way at the line of scrimmage and then take on someone else at the next level.

Thomasson played a lot of guard at Smithson Valley, but he's now got the quickness to go with the size to be a tackle in college. I think that he might be a future left tackle down the road, and if he puts on another 15 pounds of muscle, look out.