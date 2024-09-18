Advertisement

in other news

Digging in to Saturday's PFF scores

Digging in to Saturday's PFF scores

AY takes a deeper look at some of the numbers from A&M's win at Florida.

Premium content
 • Mark Passwaters
Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

A look at A&M's 33-20 win over Florida and more in the Weekend Wrap!

 • Mark Passwaters
Postgame Thoughts, sponsored by Paine Net Lease Team

Postgame Thoughts, sponsored by Paine Net Lease Team

Texas A&M manhandled Florida in a way that Aggie fans have been waiting a long time for.

Premium content
 • Mark Passwaters
Aggies chomp Gators in The Swamp, 33-20

Aggies chomp Gators in The Swamp, 33-20

Texas A&M walked into The Swamp and stomped the reeling Florida Gators 33-20, ending a 10-game road losing streak.

 • Mark Passwaters
Aggies venture into the swamp

Aggies venture into the swamp

Texas A&M visits Florida with Marcel Reed at the helm. Follow the game with AY here.

Premium contentForums content
 • Mark Passwaters

in other news

Digging in to Saturday's PFF scores

Digging in to Saturday's PFF scores

AY takes a deeper look at some of the numbers from A&M's win at Florida.

Premium content
 • Mark Passwaters
Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

A look at A&M's 33-20 win over Florida and more in the Weekend Wrap!

 • Mark Passwaters
Postgame Thoughts, sponsored by Paine Net Lease Team

Postgame Thoughts, sponsored by Paine Net Lease Team

Texas A&M manhandled Florida in a way that Aggie fans have been waiting a long time for.

Premium content
 • Mark Passwaters
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 18, 2024
Longtime Aggies commitment Kelvion Riggins eager for signing day
circle avatar
Marshall Levenson  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@MarshallRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement