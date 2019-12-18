News More News
Longtime commit finally signs with the Aggies

Fletcher Whiteley • AggieYell
Staff Writer

AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period continues with a profile of defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson.

Position: Defensive Tackle

Why he chose Texas A&M: He wanted to stay close to him and Navasota is obviously close enough to College Station.

2019 stats: Season stats not available

Awards: Not available

Who he chose A&M over: LSU

Projection for 2020: Redshirt

Film study

Jefferson is an interesting recruit. He started his freshman and sophomore season strong. His junior year saw him decline, but after a strict diet Jefferson was able to rebound with a decent senior season. Jefferson is the final commit from Kevin Sumlin.

