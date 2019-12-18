Longtime commit finally signs with the Aggies
AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period continues with a profile of defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson.
Position: Defensive Tackle
Why he chose Texas A&M: He wanted to stay close to him and Navasota is obviously close enough to College Station.
2019 stats: Season stats not available
Awards: Not available
Who he chose A&M over: LSU
Projection for 2020: Redshirt
Film study
Jefferson is an interesting recruit. He started his freshman and sophomore season strong. His junior year saw him decline, but after a strict diet Jefferson was able to rebound with a decent senior season. Jefferson is the final commit from Kevin Sumlin.