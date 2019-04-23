Looking Back at Aggie Muster 2019
Softly Call the Muster: Yesterday was a day of remembrance of fellow Aggies. AggieYell takes a look back at the day. Here.
Aggie Muster. One of our most Special traditions. Softly call the Muster. #AggieMuster pic.twitter.com/TXA7GCfdOM— R C Slocum (@rcslocum) April 22, 2019
Tonight the Aggie Family answered “Here” for former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush at the Campus Muster ceremony’s Roll Call for the Absent. pic.twitter.com/4DTgEuU6AA— Cassie Stricker (@cassie_stricker) April 23, 2019
Aggie Muster 2019 is complete. We will see you again April 21, 2020. pic.twitter.com/3R20TYyhJc— Aggie Muster (@AggieMuster) April 23, 2019
The day is here! Campus Muster is tonight at Reed Arena at 7 PM. Come join us in honoring our fellow Aggies. pic.twitter.com/p7xmC8Brf7— Aggie Muster (@AggieMuster) April 22, 2019
For #AggieMuster, The Association will read and answer "Here" for each of the 1,653 names on the Worldwide Roll Call for the Absent beginning at 3 p.m. today. Visit https://t.co/SJ1uJ89K9s to listen to it live. pic.twitter.com/VEcODz1WPl— The Association of Former Students (@AggieNetwork) April 21, 2019
3 days until Campus Muster! pic.twitter.com/yNvXxemkEC— Aggie Muster (@AggieMuster) April 19, 2019
In the 8:00 pm hour (#Aggieland time), the last known #AggieMuster gatherings for today will begin in Kennewick, WA; Post Falls, ID; San Diego, CA; Tucson, AZ; Anchorage, AK; and Tacoma, WA. There are additional Musters scheduled for everyday this week.— Matt (@txaggie_2011) April 23, 2019
There are over 70 #AggieMuster gatherings starting between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm. Far too many to list each one, but notable locations include the Capital City A&M Club and @AustinAgs and Coppell, TX featuring @OfficialAgBands announcer Col. Jay Brewer.— Matt (@txaggie_2011) April 22, 2019
It's 6:00 pm and #AggieMuster is underway in Mexico City, Mexico.— Matt (@txaggie_2011) April 22, 2019
#AggieMuster is now underway with the @LasVegasAggies. pic.twitter.com/L8egWxJuDn— Matt (@txaggie_2011) April 22, 2019
These Aggies Mustered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, near Ramstein Air Base!— The Association of Former Students (@AggieNetwork) April 21, 2019
Find your local #AggieMuster at https://t.co/vSHetpC1Tk. pic.twitter.com/n87ZiaP3V5
Howdy Ags and happy #AggieMuster! This morning there were many international Musters including: Mumbai, Singapore, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Iraq, Niger, Estonia, Saudi Arabia, and Italy.— Matt (@txaggie_2011) April 21, 2019
Closer to #Aggieland, Muster will start in Knoxville at 12:30.
It's 11:00 pm in Aggieland and the second Hawaiian #AggieMuster gathering has started. Muster is underway in Kula, following the Muster earlier this evening in Honolulu.— Matt (@txaggie_2011) April 21, 2019
I set up a Muster for our area of Italy and got an email from an Aggie who was interested in joining us. Our conversation led to me sending him my resume. This is the power of the @AggieNetwork— paige (@paigeeeee_k) April 20, 2019
The Sierra Nevada A&M Club #AggieMuster has started in Reno, NV. Tonight's speaker is Dr. R. Bowen Loftin '70, @AggiePrez Emeritus.— Matt (@txaggie_2011) April 21, 2019
The Albuquerque A&M Club and The Texas A&M Club of Utah also have also started their Musters.
Doors are open and folks starting to arrive for the @dentoncountyags Muster! Hundreds of Musters will be held this weekend and over the next few days. #ComeAndMuster pic.twitter.com/JS9JswsvAV— Sue Owen (@aggiejournalist) April 20, 2019
Howdy Ags! In the 11 am hour (Aggieland time) @AggieMuster kicked off in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Kentucky, and Michigan.— Matt (@txaggie_2011) April 20, 2019
Earlier today Musters were held in Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Germany, and Qatar.#AggieMuster is global and happens over the course of many days.
Yell leaders from 1969 and 2019 at today’s campus @AggieMuster Camaraderie BBQ! 🗣— The Association of Former Students (@AggieNetwork) April 22, 2019
The Class of 1969 are special guests, as the 50 Year Reunion Class.
▪️Watch Muster in Reed Arena live: https://t.co/V62EiQkdcE
▪️Find your nearest Muster: https://t.co/vSHetpC1Tk pic.twitter.com/jCKsQmom5Q
George and Barbara Bush were listed as honorary Aggies in the roll call for Aggie Muster. It's a Texas A&M tradition to light candles and call out the names of all the Aggies who've died over the past year. https://t.co/N8Vj2Febrn— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 23, 2019