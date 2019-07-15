"I think the way last year's game ended added something to the rivalry," he said. "Obviously, we felt like we should have won that game three or four times, but it's done."

The Tigers ended up third in the SEC West in 2018 behind the Aggies and Alabama, but still won 10 games. This year, Orgeron is intent on winning more and is going to open up the offense in an attempt to do it. When questioned whether his statements on plans to install some spread concepts and run-pass option elements to the offense were real, Orgeron tried to slam the door hard.

"We're going to run the spread offense. It's in. It's in the playbook. I've seen it," he said. "It's not a thread. We're going to run it."



The installation of the spread and RPO came with new passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Brady, who joined the LSU coaching staff from the New Orleans Saints. Orgeron said Brady was his immediate choice after Jerry Sullivan retired after the season, thanks to a presentation Brady gave in the summer of 2018.

"We had the Saints come in and talk to us about their red zone package, empty package. We asked Joe to come on over and talk about RPOs. And he did a tremendous job, a big-time job," Orgeron said. "(When Sullivan retired) I immediately thought of Joe Brady."

As part of the RPO system, the Tigers intend to run QB Joe Burrow more. Burrow wasn't much of a threat before running for more than 100 yards against A&M in the season finale, but Orgeron said there will be more of that this year.

"Joe is a dual-threat quarterback," he said. "We're going to do a lot more running with Joe this year."

The Tigers may not run Burrow all that much, however, because they'll be looking for him to throw it. Orgeron called his receiver corps the strength of the LSU offense, and it returns a number of talented players.

"Our wide receiver corps will be led by Justin Jefferson, a fantastic route runner. He and Ja'Marr Chase are two outstanding football players, along with Terrace Marshall, who has come into his own," he said.

While the Tigers are going to look to throw the ball more in 2019, their defensive strength will be in stopping the pass. With a secondary led by safety Grant Delpit, who Orgeron called the best defensive player in America, the Tigers have strength in both talent and numbers.

"(Cornerback) Kristian Kulton is coming back from an injury. He's one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC, if not America. Derek Stingley is going to be a phenomenal player. JaCoby Stevens, who was a great athlete out of Tennessee, is coming back. And then we have Kary Vincent, who ran a 10.07 100 meters, one of the fastest guys in the country," he said.

With four starters on the defensive front line returning, an experienced quarterback and a deadly secondary, the expectations for LSU this season are high. Orgeron is not ignorant of that fact; instead, he's embracing it.

"This year they say we're going to have a really good football team, and I do believe we're going to have a really good football team, but we have to get back to work," he said.

In a division including the Aggies and Alabama, really good may not be good enough. But the Tigers seem ready for the challenge.











