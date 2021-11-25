LSU's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Be able to run the football, hit big plays in the passing game and control the clock.

More realistically, they'd like to find a way to consistently move the football and keep their quarterback upright. Things are not good for LSU on offense right now.

Take a look at the injuries: Two of their starting offensive linemen and their best receiver by far are out. They were down to two scholarship running backs against ULM. Their top tight end at the moment is a true freshman tight end who weighs less than 210 pounds and missed Wednesday's practice with injuries himself. His backup was in a non-contact jersey. Three wideouts still technically "available" also missed practice.

It's gone from Garrett Nussmeier's father calling the LSU staff three weeks ago demanding playing time to him being sat for the remainder of the year to preserve his redshirt. So Max Johnson gets to take the abuse.

Johnson hasn't been bad by any stretch, but he's in a difficult situation. He's got a true freshman at left tackle and three veterans who have been disappointing at best in front of him. The offensive line has been consistently beaten by opponents all year and just don't block well in any phase of the game. Johnson has been under a lot of pressure all year, but particularly down the stretch. Alabama picked up 5 sacks, Arkansas 3 and ULM 3 -- and that was with a healthier line than LSU has now.

If the Tigers are to have balance, Davis-Price will have to be a big part of the gameplan. He's a tough, physical back who has had some big games this season, but LSU's running game as a whole has been pretty awful -- 117th in the country. Against ULM, the 117th-ranked defense in the nation, LSU averaged 2.4 yards a carry and racked up less than 100 yards on the ground.

LSU's troubles are best shown by the fact that Boutte remains their top receiver in terms of catches and yards and he hasn't played in two months. That doesn't mean they don't have weapons; Nabers went over 100 yards receiving in the first half last week against ULM and is one of several players who can stretch the field. That's one thing the Tigers will have to do against A&M -- find a way to protect Johnson and take some shots down the field. Dumping the ball off to Bech isn't going to get the job done. They need to take some risks.

Outside of the 49 points they scored on Florida -- a team we now know is awful -- LSU has not scored more than 28 points in conference play. They haven't scored more than 27 on anyone since mid-October, and that was against a 2-8 ULM team from the Sun Belt. The Tigers need to find a way to keep Johnson upright and comfortable and find some ways to push the ball down the field. Otherwise, their scoring issues will continue.