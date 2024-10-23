Advertisement
Published Oct 23, 2024
LSU's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Publisher
Twitter
@mbpRivals

Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: 6:30 p.m. central time, Saturday, Oct. 26

Weather: Temperatures in the 80s, dropping into the 70s during the game. Clear skies.

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)

No. 8 LSU (6-1, 4-0 SEC) depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

13

Garrett Nussmeier

Jr.

6-1

200

10

Rickie Collins

RS-Fr.

6-2

205

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

29

Caden Durham

Fr.

5-9

205

18

Josh Williams

Gr.

5-9

210

Tight end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

86

Mason Taylor

Jr.

6-5

255

88

Ka’Morreun Pimpton

So.

6-6

242

Wide receiver (X)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

3

Chris Hilton Jr

Jr.

6-1

192

12

Kyle Parker

RS-Fr.

5-11

197

Wide receiver (SLOT)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

2

Kyren Lacy

Sr.

6-2

203

1

Aaron Anderson

RS-So.-TR.

5-8

187

Wide receiver (Z)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

CJ Daniels

Sr.-TR.

6-2

205

0

Zavion Thomas

Jr.-TR.

5-10

195

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

66

Will Campbell

Jr.

6-6

323

71

Tyree Adams

RS-Fr.

6-7

313

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

72

Garrett Dellinger

Sr.

6-6

322

89

Bo Bordelon

So.

6-6

310

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

79

DJ Chester

RS-Fr.

6-6

322

78

Coen Echols

Fr.

6-3

318

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

70

Miles Frazier

RS-Sr.-TR.

6-5

325

65

Paul Mubenga

RS-Fr.

6-5

315

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

50

Emory Jones Jr.

Jr.

6-6

315

75

Weston Davis

Fr.

6-6

310

No. 14 Texas A&M (6-1, 4-0 SEC) depth chart

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

11

Nic Scourton

Jr.-TR.

6-4

285

94

Josh Celiscar

Gr.-TR.

6-4

265

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Shemar Turner

Sr.

6-4

300

99

Gabe Dindy

RS-So.

6-3

310

OR 56

Rodas Johnson

Gr.-TR.

6-2

300

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

13

DJ Hicks

So.

6-5

300

OR 17

Albert Regis

RS-Jr.

6-2

310

88

Samu Taumanupepe

RS-Fr.

6-3

350

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Shemar Stewart

Jr.

6-6

290

92

Malick Sylla

Jr.

6-6

245

JACK
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

34

Cashius Howell

Jr.-TR.

6-4

245

15

Rylan Kennedy

So.

6-4

240

Linebacker
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

21

Taurean York

So.

6

235

32

Tristan Jernigan

Fr.

6-1

225

OR 45

Jordan Lockhart

Fr.

6-1

225

Linebacker
NameNumberClassHeightWeight

22

Solomon DeShields

Sr.-TR.

6-3

235

OR 27

Daymion Sanford

So.

6-2

230

OR 0

Scooby Williams

Jr.-TR.

6-2

230

Nickel
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Jaydon Hill

Gr.-TR.

6

200

OR 20

BJ Mayes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

195

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

10

Dezz Ricks

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-1

195

14

Jayvon Thomas

So.

6

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Bryce Anderson

Jr.

6

192

33

Jarred Kerr

Jr.

6

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

25

Dalton Brooks

So.

6

195

OR 9

Trey Jones III

Gr.-TR.

6-2

215

OR 3

Marcus Ratcliffe

So.

6-3

210

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

26

Will Lee

Jr.-TR.

6-3

190

24

Donovan Saunders

Jr.-TR.

6-3

195

Injury update

LSU: WR Kyle Parker, RB John Emory Jr., RB Trey Holly and OL Thomas Crawford, Kobe Roberts and Tyree Adams are all out.

WR Chris Hilton is questionable.

WR CJ Daniels, OL Miles Frazier and RB Caden Durham are probable.

Texas A&M: Nickel Tyreek Chappell (ACL) is out for the season.

S Jordan Pride is out.

LSU statistical leaders

Passing: Nussmeier, 183-283 (64.6%), 2,222 yards, 18 TD, 6 INT

Collins, 5-5, 35 yards

Rushing: Durham, 62 carries, 382 yards (6.2 YPC), 6 TD

Williams, 55 carries, 218 yards (4 YPC), 3 TD

Kaleb Jackson, 40 carries, 145 yards (3.6 YPC)

Receiving: Lacy, 36 catches, 512 yards (14.2 YPC), 6 TD

Anderson, 33 catches, 488 yards (14.8 YPC), 3 TD

Taylor, 36 catches, 348 yards (9.7 YPC), 1 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: York, 40

Brooks and Lee, 28

Tackles for loss: Scourton, 11

Turner, 5.5

Brooks and Williams, 4.5

Sacks: Scourton, 4.5

Howell and Turner, 2

Stewart and York, 1.5

Interceptions: Ratcliffe, 3

Five players with 1

Forced fumbles: Five players with 1

Fumble recoveries: Hill and Williams, 1

LSU's offense vs. A&M's defense
CategoryLSUNational/SEC rankA&MNational/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

34.1 PPG

29th, 5th

17.7 PPG

19th, 6th

Total offense/defense

450.7 YPG

25th, 5th

325

YPG

31st, 8th

Rushing offense/defense

128.3 YPG

96th, 14th

116

YPG

36th, 11th

Passing offense/defense

322.4 YPG

8th, 2nd

209 YPG

50th, 8th

First downs/allowed

174

9th, 3rd

124

38th, 8th

3rd down conversions/

defense

49.5%

11th, 3rd

30.9%

16th, 6th

Red zone %/ defense

84.8%

66th, 9th

87.5%

92nd, 16th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

2.57/

game

3rd, 1st

7.3/

game

17th, 6th

Sacks allowed/sacks

.29/game

2nd, 1st

2.43/

game

34th, 7th

Turnovers/

forced

7

37th, 4th

10

54th, 8th

Turnover +/-

+4

28th, 3rd

+5

24th, 2nd

Time of possession

32:04

20th, 3rd

31:44

26th, 5th

What LSU wants to do

While running the ball would be nice, let's not kid ourselves: they want to do what they've been doing all year, keeping Nussmeier clean and giving him time to light up opponents through the air.

LSU's offensive line is average to below when it comes to run blocking, but there's nobody better in the nation when it comes to protecting the passer. South Carolina got to Nussemeier a couple of times, and that's been it. Otherwise, he's largely gotten to do what he pleases in the pocket.

Lacy and Anderson are the key targets, and both can stretch the field. When they need a first down on third and medium, they go to Taylor, who has been a big threat in the middle of the field. Six different players have 10 or more catches on the year, so Nussmeier can spread things out.

The tackle bookends of Campbell and Jones are outstanding and will be the toughest test for Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart to date. Durham gave them 100 yards on the ground against Arkansas, and he's taken over as the lead back.

LSU will throw a lot of short stuff, then try to get you deep if you start to anticipate. They really love the deep crossers, and used them to great effect against Ole Miss. They're pretty one-dimensional in most cases, but it's one heck of a dimension.

How A&M may counter

Bring the heat and mix it up. While LSU hasn't given up a sack in a while, they do give up pressure and Nussemeier does not handle it well when someone is in his face. He threw a really bad interception against Ole Miss when he was pressured, and also had the ball stripped right out of his hand.

I don't think this is a situation where you'll see the JACK out there as much as last weekend; this is going to be Stewart and Scourton against Campbell and Jones. But the interior of the line isn't as good, so that may be an opportunity for Shemar Turner -- and maybe some twists and stunts to get Scourton or Stewart on one of the interior linemen. That's an advantage of having a player like Turner who has a history of going against tackles.

If the Aggies do blitz, they need to bring it from different places. Sometimes, they need to show the looks and back off. Don't let Nussmeier get comfortable. But that will put some pressure on the corners and safeties, who will have to operate in man coverage.

The Aggie defense played great against Arkansas and Missouri and shut down Mississippi State after halftime. This will be their biggest challenge yet.

Advertisement
Advertisement