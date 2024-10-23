LSU's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

While running the ball would be nice, let's not kid ourselves: they want to do what they've been doing all year, keeping Nussmeier clean and giving him time to light up opponents through the air.

LSU's offensive line is average to below when it comes to run blocking, but there's nobody better in the nation when it comes to protecting the passer. South Carolina got to Nussemeier a couple of times, and that's been it. Otherwise, he's largely gotten to do what he pleases in the pocket.

Lacy and Anderson are the key targets, and both can stretch the field. When they need a first down on third and medium, they go to Taylor, who has been a big threat in the middle of the field. Six different players have 10 or more catches on the year, so Nussmeier can spread things out.

The tackle bookends of Campbell and Jones are outstanding and will be the toughest test for Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart to date. Durham gave them 100 yards on the ground against Arkansas, and he's taken over as the lead back.

LSU will throw a lot of short stuff, then try to get you deep if you start to anticipate. They really love the deep crossers, and used them to great effect against Ole Miss. They're pretty one-dimensional in most cases, but it's one heck of a dimension.