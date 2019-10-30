



The Maxwell Football Club has named Madubuike a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player.

Madubuike is one of six players from the SEC to be recongized as a semifinalist, along with Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, defensive tackle Derrick Brown of Auburn, nose guard Marvin Wilson of Florida, cornerback Derrick Stingley of LSU and DT Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina. Madubuike, Brown, Wilson and Kinlaw were four of the five interior linemen on the list, along with Oklahoma’s Neville Gallimore.

Sophomore Bobby Brown and junior Jayden Peevy have helped make the defensive tackle position Texas A&M’s strength in 2019, but Madubuike has been the best of the bunch. He has 28 tackles and leads the team in both tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (2.5). He has also racked up 5 quarterback hurries, two passes broken up, a forced fumble, an interception and has blocked a kick.



