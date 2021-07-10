Making the Case: Will it be Texas or Texas A&M for Bryce Anderson?

Four-star safety Bryce Anderson was planning to commit on July 4 but with Texas and Texas A&M still battling it out for his services, the Beaumont (Texas) West Brook standout decided to hold off making a decision.

Anderson did cut his list to the Aggies and the Longhorns, though, as his recruitment shapes up to be a major in-state battle for one of the top rospects in Texas.

It’s not life or death but it’s a major early test for first-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian as the Longhorns got the last official in June and that could put them in a very strong position heading into the next phase in Anderson’s recruitment.

But the high four-star prospect who had been previously committed to LSU earlier in his recruitment visited Texas A&M earlier in the month and then took another trip over to College Station and at that time in early June it looked like the Aggies had surged to the top of his recruitment.

In today’s Making The Case, analysts from around the Rivals network take a closer look at where Anderson could land and national recruiting director Adam Gorney issues his verdict on where he thinks the four-star safety will play his college football.