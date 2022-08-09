 AggieYell - Mark Nabou brings size to the interior O-line
Mark Nabou brings size to the interior O-line

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at offensive lineman Mark Nabou.

Mark Nabou (left) is the biggest lineman on A&M's roster.
Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 345 pounds

2021 stats (at Lynwood, Wash. O'Dea High School): 3-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Polynesian Bowl selection

Projected 2022 role: Backup offensive lineman

Nabou comes in as the biggest lineman in terms of weight, but he probably won't be using it to push many people around in 2022. The Aggies have some depth at guard that will allow him a year, at least, to develop. With his size and strength, he should be an interesting one to watch in the next few years.

