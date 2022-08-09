Mark Nabou brings size to the interior O-line
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at offensive lineman Mark Nabou.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 345 pounds
2021 stats (at Lynwood, Wash. O'Dea High School): 3-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Polynesian Bowl selection
Projected 2022 role: Backup offensive lineman
Nabou comes in as the biggest lineman in terms of weight, but he probably won't be using it to push many people around in 2022. The Aggies have some depth at guard that will allow him a year, at least, to develop. With his size and strength, he should be an interesting one to watch in the next few years.