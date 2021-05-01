 AggieYell - Maroon Goon to Steel City
Maroon Goon to Steel City

Mark Passwaters
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Dan Moore was emblematic of the 2000 Texas A&M Aggies: once criticized and counted out, he walked away as an unqualified success.

Dan Moore is the first Texas A&M offensive lineman taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Moore capped a remarkable surge up the draft board Saturday afternoon when he was taken with the 23rd pick in the fourth round (128th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A former 3-star, the Beaumont product stepped in at left tackle when the Aggies were in dire straits at the position in 2018. In spite of some struggles, he started every game since, capping things off with an excellent 2020 season. Once plagued by inconsistency and troubles with speed rushers, Moore did a fantastic job protecting Kellen Mond's blind side, giving up just one sack. His ProFootballFocus score increased from a middling 60.3 overall in 2019 to a solid 69.7 in 2020. He was also a second-team All-SEC selection this past season.

A strong Pro Day highlighted Moore's athleticism, and scouts were impressed by his ability to play guard and, if need be, remain at tackle at the next level. That was enough for the Steelers, who had followed him closely the past two months. Pittsburgh needs to revamp its offensive line to protect an aging Ben Roethlisberger and help new running back Najee Harris, so Moore could see playing time quickly.

