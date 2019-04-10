Originally planned to kick off at 1 p.m., the threat of serious storms and lightning led A&M officials to announce Wednesday afternoon the game has been moved to 7:30 Friday night.

“We understand that moving an event of this magnitude affects countless individuals and has many logistical challenges; however, getting the game played is important to our fans and our football program,” Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “With Saturday’s weather forecast, we believe it is in the best interest of our fans’ experience and the safety of our student athletes to move the game to Friday.”

The game is now free and individuals who purchased tickets in advance will be refunded. Parking details are still being ironed out.

The change in the time and date has also meant a change in the game's being televised. Instead of being shown on SEC Network as scheduled it will now be on SEC Network+.