Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 255 pounds

2021 stats: 3 catches, 23 yards in 12 games

Projected 2022 role: Starting tight end

A converted defensive end, Wright took over as the starter when Baylor Cupp left in the spring and hung onto the job. He played a lot last year, but mainly served as a blocker. That role may continue this season, with freshmen like Jake Johnson and Donovan Green getting the majority of the passes -- but the A&M coaches believe Wright could be an asset in that area as well.