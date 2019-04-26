Once a nearly unknown recruit out of Lufkin, McCoy was taken by New Orleans Saints with the 48th overall pick, the 16th in the second round, in the 2019 NFL Draft Friday night. The selection caps a remarkable rise for McCoy, who was easily the best Aggie offensive lineman since Germain Ifedi left after the 2015 season.



McCoy stepped into the offensive lineup at center at the start of the 2016 season as a redshirt freshman and immediately was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in the Aggies’ season-opening win against UCLA. With the exception of a pair of starts at guard, he never left for the next three years. He also never gave up a sack in pass protection.

McCoy’s durability and his outstanding performance were obvious to those who followed A&M closely, he was largely overlooked by outsiders. He was not an All-SEC selection in 2018, even as he served as the linchpin of the most-improved offense in the conference and the Aggies ended the season with a 9-4 record.

Things changed after the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, as McCoy ran a 4.89-second 40-yard-dash, the best among offensive linemen. After an outstanding all-around performance at the combine, McCoy shot up draft boards and found himself in the conversation as the possible first interior lineman taken.

Five years after being rated as a 5.4 2-star by Rivals.com and only gaining six offers -- Houston and Oklahoma State were the best besides A&M -- McCoy has become one of the draft’s best stories and an early pick.

The Saints’ selection of McCoy makes perfect sense, as 10-year veteran center Max Unger abruptly retired after the end of last season. Now McCoy will snap to future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees and have a chance at a decade-long career himself.



