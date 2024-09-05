in other news
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M (0-1) and McNeese (1-1) continues with a breakdown of the Cowboys offense against the Aggie defense.
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7
Weather: Sunny, high of 89 degrees
TV: SEC Network Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Alyssa Lang (sideline)
McNeese offensive depth chart
Texas A&M defensive depth chart
Injury update
McNeese: QB Clifton McDowell (undisclosed) is a gametime decision.
Texas A&M: DE Enai White continues to recover from a knee injury suffered in 2023 and is out.
McNeese statistical leaders
Passing: McDowell, 15-24, 273 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Sixkiller, 9-19, 80 yards.
Rushing: McDowell, 30 carries, 132 yards (4.4 YPC), 2 TD
D'Angelo Durham, 18 carries, 113 yards (6.3 YPC), 2 TD
Receiving: McAllister, 2 catches, 84 yards, 1 TD
Carter, 5 catches, 52 yards
Levi, 1 catch, 43 yards
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Lee and York, 9
Turner, 7
Tackles for loss: Scourton, 1.5
Four players with 1
Sacks: Scourton, 1
What McNeese wants to do
Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said Monday that McNeese likes to spread it out, and he's not kidding. They split out their receivers as far as any team I've ever seen. But the idea is they want space -- not just for their receivers, but their backs as well. In most cases, that means the quarterback
McDowell, the former starter at Montana, is a dual threat in the truest sense of the term. He's completing nearly 63% of his passes and has already carried the ball 30 times in two games. The (effective) offense flows through him. They haven't been world-beaters offensively in either game (40th in scoring offense in FCS), but they're much less effective when Sixkiller is in the game. If McDowell can't go, the Cowboys' offense is going to be in serious trouble. Sixkiller played about half the game against Southern and led zero scoring drives. In fact, McNeese only had one legit touchdown drive in the game, with the other two coming on short fields caused by turnovers.
McNeese has a pretty good-sized offensive line, and McDowell has done a good job running behind it. Tarleton and Southern both keyed on him running the ball, so that has allowed Durham to pick up some good yardage when McDowell doesn't pull the ball on an RPO.
When McDowell's in the game, he likes to try to throw the ball over the top, and they've hit on a couple deep balls. Sixkiller is more dink and dunk. But the offensive line has been suspect in pass blocking, and they've already given up 4 sacks.
The Cowboys are extremely sloppy on offense. They've turned the ball over six times already, with five fumbles and an interception. Barbie has already fumbled three times, so the Aggies may see more of D'Angelo Durham and Trevonte Citizen, the former Miami running back.
McNeese has some potential, but they've had trouble putting up points against subpar opponents in their first two games. A&M will be a very different animal -- and if McDowell doesn't play, they've got serious issues.
What A&M may want to do to counter
Attack the offensive backfield and keep the quarterback from running -- especially McDowell.
Riley Leonard didn't have a great game -- or even a very good one -- against A&M passing-wise, but he made plays with his legs that allowed Notre Dame to keep drives alive. McNeese will likely want to try to do the same thing.
This is a game where the Aggie defensive front needs to bring it and control things. Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner, especially, must dominate their matchups. Not just win them; absolutely dominate.
York, Williams and the other linebackers will need to keep their eyes in the right spot to find the ball, and not bite on the RPO looks. Odds are the quarterback will keep it, but don't leave your assignment until you know for sure.
The line should be able to get some pressure, so the secondary has to make sure that nothing gets over their heads. They did a very good job of that last Saturday night, and that will be McNeese's best shot at scoring points -- a big play. If they can do that, then the Aggie defense should be in solid shape.