Published Sep 5, 2024
McNeese's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M (0-1) and McNeese (1-1) continues with a breakdown of the Cowboys offense against the Aggie defense. 

Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Weather: Sunny, high of 89 degrees

TV: SEC Network Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Alyssa Lang (sideline)

McNeese offensive depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

2

Clifton McDowell

Sr.-TR.

6-5

230

6

Kamden Sixkiller

RS-Fr.

6-4

187

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

25

Joshon Barbie

RS-So.

5-9

181

7

Trevonte Citizen

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-2

230

Tight End
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

21

Logan Mauldin

Jr.-TR.

6-4

230

41

Tyronne Hayes

Jr.

6-3

226

Wide receiver (X)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Curtis Deville

So.-TR.

6-2

212

5

Jessie Campbell

Jr.-TR.

6-1

187

Wide receiver (SLOT)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

12

Matthew McCallister

Jr.-TR.

6

189

14

Jihad Marks

Jr.

6-1

210

Wide receiver (Z)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

10

Jer’Michael Carter

So.

6-4

192

18

Trey Echols

Sr.-TR.

6-1

200

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

75

Hayes Creel

So.

6-7

315

79

Greg Knox

So.

6-6

301

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

61

Cole Leclair

Sr.

6-3

306

77

Cody Brackeen

Jr-TR.

6-3

309

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

54

David Duval

Sr.

6-2

303

78

William Bressi

Jr.-TR.

6-6

340

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

66

Dylan Dauzart

Sr.

6-3

309

78

William Bressi

Jr.-TR.

6-6

340

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

71

Elijah Melendez

Sr.

6-5

307

62

Aaron Session

Jr.-TR.

6-8

320

Texas A&M defensive depth chart

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

11

Nic Scourton

Jr.-TR.

6-4

285

94

Josh Celiscar

Gr.-TR.

6-4

265

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Shemar Turner

Sr.

6-4

300

99

Gabe Dindy

RS-So.

6-3

310

OR 56

Rodas Johnson

Gr.-TR.

6-2

300

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

13

DJ Hicks

So.

6-5

300

OR 17

Albert Regis

RS-Jr.

6-2

310

88

Samu Taumanupepe

RS-Fr.

6-3

350

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Shemar Stewart

Jr.

6-6

290

92

Malick Sylla

Jr.

6-6

245

Linebacker
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

21

Taurean York

So.

6

235

32

Tristan Jernigan

Fr.

6-1

225

OR 45

Jordan Lockhart

Fr.

6-1

225

Linebacker
NameNumberClassHeightWeight

22

Solomon DeShields

Sr.-TR.

6-3

235

OR 27

Daymion Sanford

So.

6-2

230

OR 0

Scooby Williams

Jr.-TR.

6-2

230

Nickel
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

7

Tyreek Chappell

Sr.

5-11

185

OR 8

Jaydon Hill

Gr.-TR.

6

200

19

Bravion Rogers

So.

6

180

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

20

BJ Mayes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

195

OR 11

Dezz Ricks

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-1

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Bryce Anderson

Jr.

6

192

33

Jarred Kerr

Jr.

6

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

25

Dalton Brooks

So.

6

195

OR 9

Trey Jones III

Gr.-TR.

6-2

215

OR 3

Marcus Ratcliffe

So.

6-3

210

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

26

Will Lee

Jr.-TR.

6-3

190

OR 10

Dezz Ricks

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-1

190

24

Donovan Saunders

Jr.-TR.

6-3

195

Injury update

McNeese: QB Clifton McDowell (undisclosed) is a gametime decision.

Texas A&M: DE Enai White continues to recover from a knee injury suffered in 2023 and is out.

McNeese statistical leaders

Passing: McDowell, 15-24, 273 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Sixkiller, 9-19, 80 yards.

Rushing: McDowell, 30 carries, 132 yards (4.4 YPC), 2 TD

D'Angelo Durham, 18 carries, 113 yards (6.3 YPC), 2 TD

Receiving: McAllister, 2 catches, 84 yards, 1 TD

Carter, 5 catches, 52 yards

Levi, 1 catch, 43 yards

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Lee and York, 9

Turner, 7

Tackles for loss: Scourton, 1.5

Four players with 1

Sacks: Scourton, 1


What McNeese wants to do

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said Monday that McNeese likes to spread it out, and he's not kidding. They split out their receivers as far as any team I've ever seen. But the idea is they want space -- not just for their receivers, but their backs as well. In most cases, that means the quarterback

McDowell, the former starter at Montana, is a dual threat in the truest sense of the term. He's completing nearly 63% of his passes and has already carried the ball 30 times in two games. The (effective) offense flows through him. They haven't been world-beaters offensively in either game (40th in scoring offense in FCS), but they're much less effective when Sixkiller is in the game. If McDowell can't go, the Cowboys' offense is going to be in serious trouble. Sixkiller played about half the game against Southern and led zero scoring drives. In fact, McNeese only had one legit touchdown drive in the game, with the other two coming on short fields caused by turnovers.

McNeese has a pretty good-sized offensive line, and McDowell has done a good job running behind it. Tarleton and Southern both keyed on him running the ball, so that has allowed Durham to pick up some good yardage when McDowell doesn't pull the ball on an RPO.

When McDowell's in the game, he likes to try to throw the ball over the top, and they've hit on a couple deep balls. Sixkiller is more dink and dunk. But the offensive line has been suspect in pass blocking, and they've already given up 4 sacks.

The Cowboys are extremely sloppy on offense. They've turned the ball over six times already, with five fumbles and an interception. Barbie has already fumbled three times, so the Aggies may see more of D'Angelo Durham and Trevonte Citizen, the former Miami running back.

McNeese has some potential, but they've had trouble putting up points against subpar opponents in their first two games. A&M will be a very different animal -- and if McDowell doesn't play, they've got serious issues.

What A&M may want to do to counter

Attack the offensive backfield and keep the quarterback from running -- especially McDowell.

Riley Leonard didn't have a great game -- or even a very good one -- against A&M passing-wise, but he made plays with his legs that allowed Notre Dame to keep drives alive. McNeese will likely want to try to do the same thing.

This is a game where the Aggie defensive front needs to bring it and control things. Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner, especially, must dominate their matchups. Not just win them; absolutely dominate.

York, Williams and the other linebackers will need to keep their eyes in the right spot to find the ball, and not bite on the RPO looks. Odds are the quarterback will keep it, but don't leave your assignment until you know for sure.

The line should be able to get some pressure, so the secondary has to make sure that nothing gets over their heads. They did a very good job of that last Saturday night, and that will be McNeese's best shot at scoring points -- a big play. If they can do that, then the Aggie defense should be in solid shape.

