Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said Monday that McNeese likes to spread it out, and he's not kidding. They split out their receivers as far as any team I've ever seen. But the idea is they want space -- not just for their receivers, but their backs as well. In most cases, that means the quarterback

McDowell, the former starter at Montana, is a dual threat in the truest sense of the term. He's completing nearly 63% of his passes and has already carried the ball 30 times in two games. The (effective) offense flows through him. They haven't been world-beaters offensively in either game (40th in scoring offense in FCS), but they're much less effective when Sixkiller is in the game. If McDowell can't go, the Cowboys' offense is going to be in serious trouble. Sixkiller played about half the game against Southern and led zero scoring drives. In fact, McNeese only had one legit touchdown drive in the game, with the other two coming on short fields caused by turnovers.

McNeese has a pretty good-sized offensive line, and McDowell has done a good job running behind it. Tarleton and Southern both keyed on him running the ball, so that has allowed Durham to pick up some good yardage when McDowell doesn't pull the ball on an RPO.

When McDowell's in the game, he likes to try to throw the ball over the top, and they've hit on a couple deep balls. Sixkiller is more dink and dunk. But the offensive line has been suspect in pass blocking, and they've already given up 4 sacks.

The Cowboys are extremely sloppy on offense. They've turned the ball over six times already, with five fumbles and an interception. Barbie has already fumbled three times, so the Aggies may see more of D'Angelo Durham and Trevonte Citizen, the former Miami running back.

McNeese has some potential, but they've had trouble putting up points against subpar opponents in their first two games. A&M will be a very different animal -- and if McDowell doesn't play, they've got serious issues.