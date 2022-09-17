Miami's offense vs. A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between #14 Miami (2-0) and #24 Texas A&M (1-1) continues with a breakdown of the Hurricanes offense against the Aggie defense.
Setting the scene
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 8 p.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 17
TV: ESPN
Weather: Temperatures in the 80s, dropping into the 70s as the game continues.
Miami projected depth chart
QB: #9, Tyler Van Dyke; So.; 6-4, 224; ProFootballFocus season score of 70.6
#13, Jake Garcia; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 194 (75.9)
RB: #21, Henry Parish Jr.; So.-TR.; 5-10, 190 (88.6)
#4, Jaylan Knighton; So.; 5-10, 190 (64.5)
TE: #85, Will Mallory; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 245 (47.9)
#80, Elijah Arroyo; So.; 6-4, 235 (58.4)
WR-X: #5, Key’Shawn Smith; So.; 6-1, 182 (61.6)
#8, Frank Ladson Jr.; Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 205 (61.4)
WR-Z: #83, Michael Redding III, RS-Fr.; 6-2, 202 (69)
#0, Romello Brinson; So.; 6-2, 185 (62.1)
WR-F: #12, Brashard Smith; So.; 5-10, 194 (76.4)
#0, Romello Brinson; So.; 6-2, 185 (62.1)
LT: #60, Zion Nelson; Jr.; 6-5, 316 (61.4)
#74, John Campbell Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 320 (71.2)
LG: #64, Jalen Rivers; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 325 (69.2)
#74, John Campbell Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 320 (71.2)
C: #53, Jakai Clark, Jr.; 6-3, 305; (64.3)
#56, Jonathan Denis; So-TR.; 6-3, 320 (70.3)
RG: #70, Justice Oluwaseun; RS-Sr.-TR.; 6-3, 325 (75.6)
#77, Logan Sagapolu; RS-Fr.-TR.; 6-2, 340; (DNP)
RT: #51, DJ Scaife Jr.; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 314 (72.8)
#55, Anez Cooper; Fr.; 6-6, 350 (77)
Texas A&M projected depth chart
DE: #30, Tunmise Adeleye; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 290 (PFF Score of 70)
#8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270 (50.5) OR #6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230 (61.6)
DT: #35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325 (DNP) OR #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 (55)
#15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320 (61.1)
DT: #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 (52.7)
#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325 (83.1)
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260 (69.7)
#18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280 (54.2) OR #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 (58.6)
LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 (64.5)
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (80.2)
LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 (61.7)
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (80.2)
NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195; (69)
#11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 (42.4)
CB: #16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195 (61)
#3, Smoke Bouie; Fr.; 5-11, 180 (53.8)
S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 (65.7)
#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195 (65.9)
S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 (57.6)
#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 (53.8)
CB: #11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 (42.4) OR #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185 (62.6)
Injury update
Miami: WR Xavier Restrepo, the team’s top receiver, is out with a foot injury. RB TreVonte’ Citizen (knee) is out for the year. Tackle Zion Nelson and RB Jaylan Knighton, who did not play last week, are expected to play.
Texas A&M: DT McKinnley Jackson and DT Walter Nolen are expected to return. CB Jaylon Jones is questionable. LB Andre White is not expected to play.
Miami statistical leaders
Rushing: Parrish, 37 carries, 217 yards (5.9 YPC), 4 TD
Thad Franklin Jr., 21 carries, 127 yards (6 YPC), 3 TD
Passing: Van Dyke, 33-45 (73.3%), 454 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Garcia, 9-9, 103 yards
Receiving: Restrepo, 11 catches, 172 yards, 1 TD
Smith, 6 catches, 65 yards
Redding, 5 catches, 76 yards, 1 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Johnson, 17
Russell, 16
Cooper, 13
Tackles for loss: Richardson, 2.5
Johnson and Cooper, 1
Sacks: Johnson and Overton, 1
Four players with .5
Interceptions: Gilbert, 1
Forced fumbles: White and Richardson, 1
Fumble recoveries: Mathews, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Miami
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
518 YPG (15th nationally, 2nd ACC)
|
256.5 YPG (18th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
50 PPG (7th, 2nd)
|
8.5 PPG (11th, 3rd)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
239.5 YPG (16th, 2nd)
|
144 YPG (82nd, 11th)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
278.5 YPG (41st, 5th)
|
112.5 YPG (6th, 1st)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
66.7% (3rd, 1st)
|
31.2% (49th, 8th)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
92.9% (38th, 4th)
|
60% (16th, 3rd)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
4 (66th, 6)
|
4 (64th, 3rd)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
9 (43rd, 5th)
|
10 (77th, 6th)
|
Time of possession
|
33:18 (26th, 4th)
|
25:27 (120th, 13th)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
2 (36th, 4th)
|
2 (90th, 10th)
|
Turnover +/-
|
+4 (8th, 3rd)
|
-2 (104th, 11th)
What Miami wants to do
A lot more of what they've done against very weak opponents: run the football, control the clock and make plays through the air when they need to.
Van Dyke is one of the nation's better quarterbacks, but it's been Parrish's show so far. The former Ole Miss back has been really good so far, and the Hurricanes have used their big offensive line to overwhelm Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss up front.
The Hurricanes have to make a major adjustment, however: they've lost Xavier Restrepo, who was easily Van Dyke's top target so far this year. The Canes run a lot of 3 and 4-wide sets, and they like to bunch on one side or the other, so you're talking about a guy who is tough to replace. Brinson is going to have to step up in a big way to replace Restrepo.
Miami wants to continue to pound away at opponents and continue to control clock, then hit on the mid-level passing game, where Van Dyke excels. It's worked so far, so why not see what it does when you take the competition up a level?
How A&M may counter
There are a few numbers that jump out when you look at Miami -- and I don't just mean the silly point totals. It's sacks; four of them given up so far. Looking at the film, Van Dyke has been pressured an awful lot. That has to be one of the objectives of the Aggies -- get him on the turf. A&M has gotten a lot of pressure on the quarterback the first two weeks of the season, but hasn't closed the deal. They have to against Miami.
Of course, to get the Hurricanes in a position to throw, they've got to stop the run. They did not do that well against Appalachian State, and that has to be objective one today. Getting Jackson and Nolen back (hopefully) could make a big difference, as they'll have two of their most dynamic big bodies back in the middle of the line.
The Aggies need to attack the running game. That means getting Cooper and Russell involved near the line of scrimmage and pinching off the edges. Antonio Johnson could (should?) be back at nickel this weekend after largely playing safety last week. Containing the run is absolutely imperative.
At best, it's not easy to throw on the Aggies (or hasn't been yet). DJ Durkin needs to find ways to get after Van Dyke and make pressure into sacks. If A&M can do that, they'll have the advantage.