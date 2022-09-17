AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between #14 Miami (2-0) and #24 Texas A&M (1-1) continues with a breakdown of the Hurricanes offense against the Aggie defense.

Tyler Van Dyke and the Hurricanes have rung up the points against bad defenses.

Setting the scene

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas When: 8 p.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 17 TV: ESPN Weather: Temperatures in the 80s, dropping into the 70s as the game continues.

Miami projected depth chart

QB: #9, Tyler Van Dyke; So.; 6-4, 224; ProFootballFocus season score of 70.6 #13, Jake Garcia; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 194 (75.9) RB: #21, Henry Parish Jr.; So.-TR.; 5-10, 190 (88.6) #4, Jaylan Knighton; So.; 5-10, 190 (64.5) TE: #85, Will Mallory; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 245 (47.9) #80, Elijah Arroyo; So.; 6-4, 235 (58.4) WR-X: #5, Key’Shawn Smith; So.; 6-1, 182 (61.6) #8, Frank Ladson Jr.; Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 205 (61.4) WR-Z: #83, Michael Redding III, RS-Fr.; 6-2, 202 (69) #0, Romello Brinson; So.; 6-2, 185 (62.1) WR-F: #12, Brashard Smith; So.; 5-10, 194 (76.4) #0, Romello Brinson; So.; 6-2, 185 (62.1)

LT: #60, Zion Nelson; Jr.; 6-5, 316 (61.4) #74, John Campbell Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 320 (71.2) LG: #64, Jalen Rivers; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 325 (69.2) #74, John Campbell Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 320 (71.2) C: #53, Jakai Clark, Jr.; 6-3, 305; (64.3) #56, Jonathan Denis; So-TR.; 6-3, 320 (70.3) RG: #70, Justice Oluwaseun; RS-Sr.-TR.; 6-3, 325 (75.6) #77, Logan Sagapolu; RS-Fr.-TR.; 6-2, 340; (DNP) RT: #51, DJ Scaife Jr.; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 314 (72.8) #55, Anez Cooper; Fr.; 6-6, 350 (77)

Texas A&M projected depth chart

Tunmise Adeleye had a strong game last weekend.

DE: #30, Tunmise Adeleye; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 290 (PFF Score of 70) #8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270 (50.5) OR #6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230 (61.6) DT: #35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325 (DNP) OR #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 (55) #15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320 (61.1) DT: #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 (52.7) #88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325 (83.1) DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260 (69.7) #18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280 (54.2) OR #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 (58.6)

LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 (64.5) #23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (80.2) LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 (61.7) #23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (80.2)

NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195; (69) #11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 (42.4) CB: #16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195 (61) #3, Smoke Bouie; Fr.; 5-11, 180 (53.8) S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 (65.7) #1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195 (65.9) S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 (57.6) #14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 (53.8) CB: #11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 (42.4) OR #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185 (62.6)

Injury update

Miami: WR Xavier Restrepo, the team’s top receiver, is out with a foot injury. RB TreVonte’ Citizen (knee) is out for the year. Tackle Zion Nelson and RB Jaylan Knighton, who did not play last week, are expected to play. Texas A&M: DT McKinnley Jackson and DT Walter Nolen are expected to return. CB Jaylon Jones is questionable. LB Andre White is not expected to play.

Miami statistical leaders

Rushing: Parrish, 37 carries, 217 yards (5.9 YPC), 4 TD Thad Franklin Jr., 21 carries, 127 yards (6 YPC), 3 TD Passing: Van Dyke, 33-45 (73.3%), 454 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT Garcia, 9-9, 103 yards Receiving: Restrepo, 11 catches, 172 yards, 1 TD Smith, 6 catches, 65 yards Redding, 5 catches, 76 yards, 1 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Johnson, 17 Russell, 16 Cooper, 13 Tackles for loss: Richardson, 2.5 Johnson and Cooper, 1 Sacks: Johnson and Overton, 1 Four players with .5 Interceptions: Gilbert, 1 Forced fumbles: White and Richardson, 1 Fumble recoveries: Mathews, 1

Head-to-head

Head-to-head: Miami's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense Category Miami Texas A&M Total offense/yards allowed 518 YPG (15th nationally, 2nd ACC) 256.5 YPG (18th nationally, 3rd SEC) Scoring offense/defense 50 PPG (7th, 2nd) 8.5 PPG (11th, 3rd) Rushing yards/yards allowed 239.5 YPG (16th, 2nd) 144 YPG (82nd, 11th) Passing yards/yards allowed 278.5 YPG (41st, 5th) 112.5 YPG (6th, 1st) Third down conversion percentage/defense 66.7% (3rd, 1st) 31.2% (49th, 8th) Red zone conversion percentage/defense 92.9% (38th, 4th) 60% (16th, 3rd) Sacks allowed/sacks 4 (66th, 6) 4 (64th, 3rd) Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss 9 (43rd, 5th) 10 (77th, 6th) Time of possession 33:18 (26th, 4th) 25:27 (120th, 13th) Turnovers/forced 2 (36th, 4th) 2 (90th, 10th) Turnover +/- +4 (8th, 3rd) -2 (104th, 11th)

What Miami wants to do

A lot more of what they've done against very weak opponents: run the football, control the clock and make plays through the air when they need to. Van Dyke is one of the nation's better quarterbacks, but it's been Parrish's show so far. The former Ole Miss back has been really good so far, and the Hurricanes have used their big offensive line to overwhelm Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss up front. The Hurricanes have to make a major adjustment, however: they've lost Xavier Restrepo, who was easily Van Dyke's top target so far this year. The Canes run a lot of 3 and 4-wide sets, and they like to bunch on one side or the other, so you're talking about a guy who is tough to replace. Brinson is going to have to step up in a big way to replace Restrepo. Miami wants to continue to pound away at opponents and continue to control clock, then hit on the mid-level passing game, where Van Dyke excels. It's worked so far, so why not see what it does when you take the competition up a level?

How A&M may counter