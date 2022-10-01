News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-01 13:21:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Mississippi State's offense vs. A&M's defense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) and Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) continues with a breakdown of the Bulldogs offense against the Aggie defense.

Will Rogers hasn't met a pass he didn't like.
Will Rogers hasn't met a pass he didn't like.

Mississippi State depth chart


QB: #2, Will Rogers; Jr.; 6-2, 210 (ProFootballFocus score of 85.6)

#12, Sawyer Robertson; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 215 (63.7)

RB: #7, Jo’Quavious Marks; Jr.; 5-10, 205 (64.3) OR #23, Dillion Johnson; Jr.; 6, 215 (81.8) OR #22, Simeon Price; RS-Fr.; 6, 205 (54.5)

X: #0, Rara Thomas; So.; 6-2, 200 (69)

#5, Lideatrick Griffin; Jr.; 5-10, 180 (69.8) OR #18, Justin Robinson; RS-So.; 6-4, 220 (70)

H: #85, Austin Williams; Gr.; 6-3, 200 (50.6)

#6, Jamire Calvin; Gr.; 5-10, 160 (55.3)

Y: #82, Rufus Harvey; RS-So.; 5-10, 165 (60.9)

#11, Jaden Walley; Jr.; 6, 185 (58.6) OR #24, Scoobie Ford, RS-Sr.; 5-11, 175 (57)

Z: #4, Caleb Ducking; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 205 (64.3)

#81, Antonio Harmon; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 210 (61.4) OR #8, Jordan Mosley; RS-Fr.; 6, 195 (53.2)


LT: #69, Kwatrivous Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-7, 315 (55.8)

#75, Percy Lewis; Jr.; 6-8, 345 (51.4)

LG: #66, Nick Jones; RS-Jr.; 6-3, 295 (62.1)

#51, Reed Buys; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 295 (DNP)

C: #63, LaQuinston Sharp; 6-3, 305 (62.4)

#64, Steven Losoya III; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 305 (72.6)

RG: #57, Cole Smith; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 300 (68.5)

#76, Albert Reese IV; RS-Fr.; 6-7, 315 (53)

RT: #58, Kameron Jones; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305 (62.9) OR #76, Albert Reese IV; RS-Fr.; 6-7, 315 (53)

Texas A&M projected depth chart

Chris Russell is coming off a great game against Arkansas.
Chris Russell is coming off a great game against Arkansas.

DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 (57.5)

#8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270 (53.8) OR #6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230 (61.6)

DT: #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 (56.8)

#15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320 (58.4)

DT: #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 (44.7)

#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325 (71.6)

DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260 (57.7)

#18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280 (54.6)


LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 (66.4)

#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (72.2)

LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 (61.2)

#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (72.2)


NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195; (69.8)

#11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 (42.4)

CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205 (73.1)

#16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195 (59.4)

S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 (62.6)

#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195 (49.2)

S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 (64.3)

#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 (51.2)

CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185 (63.2)

Injury update

Mississippi State: LT Kwatrivous Johnson (Knee) is doubtful. If he does not play, LG Nick Jones will move to left tackle and backup C Steven Losoya III will play left guard.

Texas A&M: DE Tunmise Adeleye’s status is uncertain. DT McKinnley Jackson is doubtful. LB Andre White (knee) is likely out.

Mississippi State statistical leaders

Rushing: Johnson, 36 carries, 234 yards (6.5 YPC)

Marks, 29 carries, 139 yards (4.8 YPC), 4 TD

Passing: Rogers, 140-189 (74.1%), 1,386 yards, 16 TD, 3 INT

Robertson, 4-5, 18 yards

Receiving: Johnson, 21 receptions, 123 yards (5.9 YPC)

Ducking, 21 receptions, 258 yards (12.3 YPC), 5 TD

Harvey, 19 receptions, 188 yards (9.9 YPC), 1 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Johnson, 38

Russell, 29

Gilbert, 25

Tackles for loss: Russell, Cooper and Richardson, 2.5

Turner, 2

Sacks: Russell and Stewart, 1.5

Johnson and Overton, 1

Interceptions: Gilbert, 1

Forced fumbles: Richardson, 2

Russell and White, 1

Fumble recoveries: Russell and Chappell, 1

Head to head

Head-to-head: Mississippi State's offense vs. A&amp;M's defense
Category Mississippi State  Texas A&amp;M

Total offense/yards allowed

431.8 YPG (51st nationally, 7th SEC)

330 YPG (38th, 8th)

Scoring offense/defense

37.2 PPG (37th, 6th)

11.8 PPG (8th, 4th)

Rushing yards/yards allowed

80.8 YPG (124th, 14th)

176.8 YPG (104th, 12th)

Passing yards/yards allowed

351 YPG (7th, 2nd)

153.2 YPG (11th, 3rd)

Third down conversion percentage/defense

46% (40th, 5th)

34.4% (52nd, 9th)

Red zone conversion percentage/defense

92.9% (32nd, 6th)

58.3% (5th, 1st)

Sacks allowed/sacks

9 (83rd, 11th)

6 (100th, 9th)

Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss

5.25 per game (65th, 7th)

4.5 per game (101st, 11th)

Time of possession

30:05 (62nd, 5th)

26:30 (118th, 12th)

Turnovers/forced

8 (97th, 11th)

5 (83rd, 10th)

Turnover +/-

-2 (90th, 9th)

+1 (48th, 4th)

What Mississippi State wants to do

We know this one by now: spread you out, pick you apart with the short to medium passing game and go up-tempo. Rogers has thrown for nearly 1,400 yards, but their long pass on the season is just 32 yards. They’re not explosive, but Rogers doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and gets the ball out quickly. Their running game is more of a threat this year than last, but they still use the short passing attack as more of a running game than anything. Last year, they killed A&M with 1,000 cuts. They’ll try to do the exact same thing this year.

How the Aggies may counter

Try to confuse the Mississippi State front with different looks (likely off the 3-man front), attack at times and drop off at times and rally to the football immediately — and TACKLE.

Last year, the Aggies struggled terribly, in part because they were short-handed at corner. They had Jaylon Jones, Deuce Harmon and Tyreek Chappell and that was about it. This year, they have those guys, Brian George, Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie and Myles Jones as well. The level of depth in the secondary is very different, and all of those guys will have to play today.

State is going to move the football; the idea is to limit where they move it. Limit their chunk plays and get pressure via the blitz, especially if their offensive line is jumbled. The biggest deal will be to stay focused, play your assignments right and get the Bulldogs receivers on the ground immediately.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}