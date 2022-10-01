Mississippi State's offense vs. A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) and Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) continues with a breakdown of the Bulldogs offense against the Aggie defense.
Mississippi State depth chart
QB: #2, Will Rogers; Jr.; 6-2, 210 (ProFootballFocus score of 85.6)
#12, Sawyer Robertson; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 215 (63.7)
RB: #7, Jo’Quavious Marks; Jr.; 5-10, 205 (64.3) OR #23, Dillion Johnson; Jr.; 6, 215 (81.8) OR #22, Simeon Price; RS-Fr.; 6, 205 (54.5)
X: #0, Rara Thomas; So.; 6-2, 200 (69)
#5, Lideatrick Griffin; Jr.; 5-10, 180 (69.8) OR #18, Justin Robinson; RS-So.; 6-4, 220 (70)
H: #85, Austin Williams; Gr.; 6-3, 200 (50.6)
#6, Jamire Calvin; Gr.; 5-10, 160 (55.3)
Y: #82, Rufus Harvey; RS-So.; 5-10, 165 (60.9)
#11, Jaden Walley; Jr.; 6, 185 (58.6) OR #24, Scoobie Ford, RS-Sr.; 5-11, 175 (57)
Z: #4, Caleb Ducking; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 205 (64.3)
#81, Antonio Harmon; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 210 (61.4) OR #8, Jordan Mosley; RS-Fr.; 6, 195 (53.2)
LT: #69, Kwatrivous Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-7, 315 (55.8)
#75, Percy Lewis; Jr.; 6-8, 345 (51.4)
LG: #66, Nick Jones; RS-Jr.; 6-3, 295 (62.1)
#51, Reed Buys; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 295 (DNP)
C: #63, LaQuinston Sharp; 6-3, 305 (62.4)
#64, Steven Losoya III; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 305 (72.6)
RG: #57, Cole Smith; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 300 (68.5)
#76, Albert Reese IV; RS-Fr.; 6-7, 315 (53)
RT: #58, Kameron Jones; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305 (62.9) OR #76, Albert Reese IV; RS-Fr.; 6-7, 315 (53)
Texas A&M projected depth chart
DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 (57.5)
#8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270 (53.8) OR #6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230 (61.6)
DT: #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 (56.8)
#15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320 (58.4)
DT: #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 (44.7)
#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325 (71.6)
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260 (57.7)
#18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280 (54.6)
LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 (66.4)
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (72.2)
LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 (61.2)
#23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (72.2)
NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195; (69.8)
#11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 (42.4)
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205 (73.1)
#16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195 (59.4)
S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 (62.6)
#1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195 (49.2)
S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 (64.3)
#14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 (51.2)
CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185 (63.2)
Injury update
Mississippi State: LT Kwatrivous Johnson (Knee) is doubtful. If he does not play, LG Nick Jones will move to left tackle and backup C Steven Losoya III will play left guard.
Texas A&M: DE Tunmise Adeleye’s status is uncertain. DT McKinnley Jackson is doubtful. LB Andre White (knee) is likely out.
Mississippi State statistical leaders
Rushing: Johnson, 36 carries, 234 yards (6.5 YPC)
Marks, 29 carries, 139 yards (4.8 YPC), 4 TD
Passing: Rogers, 140-189 (74.1%), 1,386 yards, 16 TD, 3 INT
Robertson, 4-5, 18 yards
Receiving: Johnson, 21 receptions, 123 yards (5.9 YPC)
Ducking, 21 receptions, 258 yards (12.3 YPC), 5 TD
Harvey, 19 receptions, 188 yards (9.9 YPC), 1 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Johnson, 38
Russell, 29
Gilbert, 25
Tackles for loss: Russell, Cooper and Richardson, 2.5
Turner, 2
Sacks: Russell and Stewart, 1.5
Johnson and Overton, 1
Interceptions: Gilbert, 1
Forced fumbles: Richardson, 2
Russell and White, 1
Fumble recoveries: Russell and Chappell, 1
Head to head
|Category
|Mississippi State
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
431.8 YPG (51st nationally, 7th SEC)
|
330 YPG (38th, 8th)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
37.2 PPG (37th, 6th)
|
11.8 PPG (8th, 4th)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
80.8 YPG (124th, 14th)
|
176.8 YPG (104th, 12th)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
351 YPG (7th, 2nd)
|
153.2 YPG (11th, 3rd)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
46% (40th, 5th)
|
34.4% (52nd, 9th)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
92.9% (32nd, 6th)
|
58.3% (5th, 1st)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
9 (83rd, 11th)
|
6 (100th, 9th)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
5.25 per game (65th, 7th)
|
4.5 per game (101st, 11th)
|
Time of possession
|
30:05 (62nd, 5th)
|
26:30 (118th, 12th)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
8 (97th, 11th)
|
5 (83rd, 10th)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-2 (90th, 9th)
|
+1 (48th, 4th)
What Mississippi State wants to do
We know this one by now: spread you out, pick you apart with the short to medium passing game and go up-tempo. Rogers has thrown for nearly 1,400 yards, but their long pass on the season is just 32 yards. They’re not explosive, but Rogers doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and gets the ball out quickly. Their running game is more of a threat this year than last, but they still use the short passing attack as more of a running game than anything. Last year, they killed A&M with 1,000 cuts. They’ll try to do the exact same thing this year.
How the Aggies may counter
Try to confuse the Mississippi State front with different looks (likely off the 3-man front), attack at times and drop off at times and rally to the football immediately — and TACKLE.
Last year, the Aggies struggled terribly, in part because they were short-handed at corner. They had Jaylon Jones, Deuce Harmon and Tyreek Chappell and that was about it. This year, they have those guys, Brian George, Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie and Myles Jones as well. The level of depth in the secondary is very different, and all of those guys will have to play today.
State is going to move the football; the idea is to limit where they move it. Limit their chunk plays and get pressure via the blitz, especially if their offensive line is jumbled. The biggest deal will be to stay focused, play your assignments right and get the Bulldogs receivers on the ground immediately.