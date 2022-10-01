AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) and Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) continues with a breakdown of the Bulldogs offense against the Aggie defense.

Will Rogers hasn't met a pass he didn't like.

Mississippi State depth chart



QB: #2, Will Rogers; Jr.; 6-2, 210 (ProFootballFocus score of 85.6) #12, Sawyer Robertson; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 215 (63.7) RB: #7, Jo’Quavious Marks; Jr.; 5-10, 205 (64.3) OR #23, Dillion Johnson; Jr.; 6, 215 (81.8) OR #22, Simeon Price; RS-Fr.; 6, 205 (54.5) X: #0, Rara Thomas; So.; 6-2, 200 (69) #5, Lideatrick Griffin; Jr.; 5-10, 180 (69.8) OR #18, Justin Robinson; RS-So.; 6-4, 220 (70) H: #85, Austin Williams; Gr.; 6-3, 200 (50.6) #6, Jamire Calvin; Gr.; 5-10, 160 (55.3) Y: #82, Rufus Harvey; RS-So.; 5-10, 165 (60.9) #11, Jaden Walley; Jr.; 6, 185 (58.6) OR #24, Scoobie Ford, RS-Sr.; 5-11, 175 (57) Z: #4, Caleb Ducking; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 205 (64.3) #81, Antonio Harmon; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 210 (61.4) OR #8, Jordan Mosley; RS-Fr.; 6, 195 (53.2)

LT: #69, Kwatrivous Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-7, 315 (55.8) #75, Percy Lewis; Jr.; 6-8, 345 (51.4) LG: #66, Nick Jones; RS-Jr.; 6-3, 295 (62.1) #51, Reed Buys; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 295 (DNP) C: #63, LaQuinston Sharp; 6-3, 305 (62.4) #64, Steven Losoya III; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 305 (72.6) RG: #57, Cole Smith; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 300 (68.5) #76, Albert Reese IV; RS-Fr.; 6-7, 315 (53) RT: #58, Kameron Jones; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305 (62.9) OR #76, Albert Reese IV; RS-Fr.; 6-7, 315 (53)

Texas A&M projected depth chart

Chris Russell is coming off a great game against Arkansas.

DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 (57.5) #8, Anthony Lucas; Fr.; 6-6, 270 (53.8) OR #6, Enai White; Fr.; 6-5, 230 (61.6) DT: #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 (56.8) #15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320 (58.4) DT: #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 (44.7) #88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325 (71.6) DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; RS-So.; 6-5, 260 (57.7) #18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280 (54.6)

LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 (66.4) #23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (72.2) LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 (61.2) #23, Tarian Lee Jr.; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 235 (72.2)

NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195; (69.8) #11, Deuce Harmon; So.; 5-10, 200 (42.4) CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205 (73.1) #16, Brian George; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195 (59.4) S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 (62.6) #1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195 (49.2) S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 (64.3) #14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 (51.2) CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185 (63.2)

Injury update

Mississippi State: LT Kwatrivous Johnson (Knee) is doubtful. If he does not play, LG Nick Jones will move to left tackle and backup C Steven Losoya III will play left guard. Texas A&M: DE Tunmise Adeleye’s status is uncertain. DT McKinnley Jackson is doubtful. LB Andre White (knee) is likely out.

Mississippi State statistical leaders

Rushing: Johnson, 36 carries, 234 yards (6.5 YPC) Marks, 29 carries, 139 yards (4.8 YPC), 4 TD Passing: Rogers, 140-189 (74.1%), 1,386 yards, 16 TD, 3 INT Robertson, 4-5, 18 yards Receiving: Johnson, 21 receptions, 123 yards (5.9 YPC) Ducking, 21 receptions, 258 yards (12.3 YPC), 5 TD Harvey, 19 receptions, 188 yards (9.9 YPC), 1 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Johnson, 38 Russell, 29 Gilbert, 25 Tackles for loss: Russell, Cooper and Richardson, 2.5 Turner, 2 Sacks: Russell and Stewart, 1.5 Johnson and Overton, 1 Interceptions: Gilbert, 1 Forced fumbles: Richardson, 2 Russell and White, 1 Fumble recoveries: Russell and Chappell, 1

Head to head

Head-to-head: Mississippi State's offense vs. A&M's defense Category Mississippi State Texas A&M Total offense/yards allowed 431.8 YPG (51st nationally, 7th SEC) 330 YPG (38th, 8th) Scoring offense/defense 37.2 PPG (37th, 6th) 11.8 PPG (8th, 4th) Rushing yards/yards allowed 80.8 YPG (124th, 14th) 176.8 YPG (104th, 12th) Passing yards/yards allowed 351 YPG (7th, 2nd) 153.2 YPG (11th, 3rd) Third down conversion percentage/defense 46% (40th, 5th) 34.4% (52nd, 9th) Red zone conversion percentage/defense 92.9% (32nd, 6th) 58.3% (5th, 1st) Sacks allowed/sacks 9 (83rd, 11th) 6 (100th, 9th) Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss 5.25 per game (65th, 7th) 4.5 per game (101st, 11th) Time of possession 30:05 (62nd, 5th) 26:30 (118th, 12th) Turnovers/forced 8 (97th, 11th) 5 (83rd, 10th) Turnover +/- -2 (90th, 9th) +1 (48th, 4th)

What Mississippi State wants to do

We know this one by now: spread you out, pick you apart with the short to medium passing game and go up-tempo. Rogers has thrown for nearly 1,400 yards, but their long pass on the season is just 32 yards. They’re not explosive, but Rogers doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and gets the ball out quickly. Their running game is more of a threat this year than last, but they still use the short passing attack as more of a running game than anything. Last year, they killed A&M with 1,000 cuts. They’ll try to do the exact same thing this year.

How the Aggies may counter