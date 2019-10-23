Mississippi State's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com begins its look at the matchup between Mississippi State and Texas A&M with a breakdown of the Bulldogs offense against the Aggie defense.
Mississippi State depth chart
QB: #6, Garrett Shrader (Fr.; 6-4, 220; ProFootballFocus season score of 61.9)
#7, Tommy Stevens (Sr.-GRTR.; 6-5, 235; 64.2)
RB: #8, Kylin Hill (Jr.; 5-11, 215; 77.3)
#21, Nick Gibson (Sr.; 5-11, 215; 61.5)
#22 Lee Witherspoon (Fr.; 5-10, 205; 60.1)
WR (X): #1, Stephen Guidry (Sr.; 6-4, 200; 67.2)
#3, Devonta Jason (So.; 6-3, 225; 57.1)
#18, Cameron Gardner (Fr.; 6-4, 220; 54.6)
WR (H): #2, Deddrick Thomas (Sr.; 5-9, 190; 67.3)
#12, Isaiah Zuber (Sr.-GRTR.; 6, 190; 60.4)
#85, Austin Williams (So.; 6-3, 200; 71.9)
WR (Z): #5, Osirus Mitchell (Jr.; 6-5, 210; 74)
#4, JaVonta Payton (Jr.-TR.; 6-1, 180; 57)
#9, Malik Dear (Sr.; 5-9, 220; 62)
LT: #78, Tyre Phillips (Sr.; 6-5, 345; 73.7)
#69, Kwatrivous Johnson (RS-Fr.; 6-7, 330)
LG: #56, Dareuan Parker (Jr.; 6-4, 330; 68.6)
#75, Michael Story (Sr.; 6-4, 300; 58.5)
C: #73, Darryl Williams (Sr.; 6-3, 310; 59.4)
#79 Evans Wilkerson (Sr.; 6-5, 310; 63.3)
RG: #51, Stewart Reese (Jr.; 6-5, 345; 59.4)
#63, LaQuinston Sharp (Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 315; 73.5)
RT: #55, Greg Eiland (Jr.; 6-8, 335; 59.9)
#70, Tommy Champion (Sr.; 6-5, 320; 60.7)
Texas A&M depth chart
DE: #91, Micheal Clemons (Jr.; 6-5, 272; ProFootballFocus season score of 64.8)
#8 DeMarvin Leal (Fr.; 6-4, 290; 65.7) OR #15 Jeremiah Martin (So.; 6-5, 244; 55.9)
DT: #52, Justin Madubuike (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 304; 87.8)
#92, Jayden Peevy (Jr.; 6-6, 298; 71)
DT: #5, Bobby Brown (So.; 6-4, 325; 77.8)
#99, Josh Rogers (RS-So.; 6-5, 290; 64.3)
#55, Adarious Jones (Fr.; 6-4, 310; 57.3)
DE: #3, Tyree Johnson (RS-So.; 6-4, 250; 67.9)
#93, Max Wright (So.; 6-4, 262; 53.9) OR #40 Tyree Wilson (RS-Fr.; 6-6, 260; 80.6)
BUCK: #19, Anthony Hines (RS-So.; 6-3, 226; 57.1)
#32, Andre White (Fr.; 6-3, 225; 60.9)
MIKE: #1, Buddy Johnson (Jr.; 6-2, 228; 52.8)
#12, Braden White (Jr.; 5-11, 224; 69.2) OR #33 Aaron Hansford (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 240; 68.6)
ROVER: #20, Ikenna Okeke (RS-So.; 6-3, 225; 64.7)
#24, Chris Russell (Fr.; 6-2, 220; n/a)
NICKEL: #22 Clifford Chattman (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 192; 60) OR #21, Charles Oliver (RS-Sr.; 6-2, 196; 64.2)
CB: #10, Myles Jones (Jr.; 6-4, 185; 60.1)
#7 Devin Morris (RS-So.; 6-1, 192; 58.8)
S: #9, Leon O’Neal (So.; 6-1, 206; 31.8)
#25 Brian Williams (Fr.; 6-1, 218; 59..2)
S: #26, Demani Richardson (Fr.; 6-1, 210; 65.6)
#14 Keldrick Carper (Jr.; 6-2, 200; 56.4)
CB: #29, Debione Renfro (Jr.; 6-2, 198; 63.7)
#2 Elijah Blades (Jr.-TR; 6-2, 185; 72.6)
#21, Charles Oliver (Sr.; 6-2, 196; 64.2)
Injuries and suspensions
Mississippi State: OL Kwatrivious Johnson and WR Malik Dear are suspended indefinitely.
Texas A&M: DE Micheal Clemons, CB Charles Oliver and S Keldrick Carper are questionable and missed last week’s game at Mississippi State. DE Max Wright (neck) is doubtful. Nickel Roney Elam remains “unavailable”.
Mississippi State statistical leaders
Rushing: Hill, 134 carries for 634 yards (4.8 YPC), 5 TD
Shrader, 78 carries for 440 yards (5.6 YPC), 3 TD
Gibson, 12 carries for 52 yards (4.9 YPC), 2 TD
Passing: Shrader, 62-106 (58.5%), 828 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT
Stevens, 43-69, 515 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT
Receiving: Mitchell, 24 catches, 355 yards (14 YPC), 4 TD
Guidry, 16 catches for 211 yards (13.2 YPC), 3 TD
Thomas, 14 catches, 187 yards (13.4 YPC), 1 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Buddy Johnson, 48
Richardson, 40
Hines, 33
Tackles for loss: Madubuike and Buddy Johnson, 7.5
Tyree Johnson, 4.5
Hines, 3
Sacks: Madubuike, 2.5
Tyree Johnson, 2
Blades, 1.5
Interceptions: Elam and Jones, 2
Four players with one
Forced fumbles: Madubuike and Larry Pryor, 1
Fumble recoveries: Renfro and Buddy Johnson, 1
Passes broken up: Oliver, 4
Five players with 2
Mississippi State by the numbers
Scoring offense: 24.9 PPG (92nd nationally, 10th SEC)
Rushing offense: 179.1 YPG (51st, 7th)
Passing offense: 191.9 YPG (106th, 13th)
Total offense: 371 YPG (94th, 11th)
First downs: 155 (46th, 8th)
3rd down conversions: 35.9% (98th, 11th)
4th down conversions: 28.6% (123rd, 13th)
Sacks allowed: 20 (106th, 14th)
Red zone offense: 82.6% (70th, 7th)
Turnovers lost: 15 (116th, 13th)
Turnover margin: +1 (54th, 7th)
Time of possession: 32:04 (25th, 4th)
Texas A&M by the numbers
Scoring defense: 21.9 PPG (40th nationally, 7th SEC)
Rushing yards allowed: 135.3 YPG (44th, 8th)
Passing yards allowed: 200.7 YPG (38th, 6th)
Total defense: 336 YPG (32nd, 7th)
3rd down conversion defense: 33% (28th, 5th)
4th down conversion defense: 80% (124th, 14th)
Red zone defense: 75% (23rd, 6th)
Tackles for loss: 41 (35th, 3rd)
Sacks: 12 (90th, 13th)
Turnovers forced: 10 (64th, 11th)
Turnover margin: -2 (84th, 13th)
What Mississippi State wants to do
The Mississippi State running game is very similar to what we’ve seen in the past. A lot of RPOs, a quarterback who likes to run up the middle and a solid running back. The passing game, however, is different and has, thus far, been ineffective.
Aggie nemesis Nick Fitzgerald is gone, but Shrader has pretty much picked up where he left off. He’s big, physical and has no problem taking the football and running between the tackles. Hill is the team’s best player and one of the best in the SEC. He has the speed to get outside and make the big play, and he’s also a threat out of the backfield as a receiver. But the Bulldogs have seen their running game get less and less effective over the past month: after rushing for 241 yards against Kentucky, they ran for 118 against Auburn, 121 against Tennessee and 102 against LSU..
The passing game exists largely of medium ranged routes, using the middle of the field a lot. The outside receivers run a lot of 12- to 15-yard ins, and the inside receivers run seam routes. The problem those routes are slow to develop and Mississippi State has done a worse job of protecting their quarterbacks, giving up 20 sacks. They have good average yards per catch, but have no reception over 36 yards. They’ve thrown a lot of interceptions, so this game will be a real test for A&M’s safeties.
How the Aggies may try to counter
The Aggies are facing another run-first QB in Shrader, but one who isn’t as explosive as John Rhys Plumlee. But he is a lot more physical. The defensive game plan should be similar to last week’s, with an emphasis on slowing the running game first and showing discipline when facing the RPO. Getting out of position could mean big plays.
One plus for the Aggies is the fact Mississippi State likes to run up the middle instead of the edges. Running at Justin Madubuike, Bobby Brown, Jayden Peevy and Buddy Johnson is running at the strength of the defense. If the Aggies are about to get Mississippi State in passing situations, they should try to give Shrader a bunch of different looks and blitz him frequently. Forcing him into quick decisions has not been a good thing for the Bulldogs so far.