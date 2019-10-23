The Mississippi State running game is very similar to what we’ve seen in the past. A lot of RPOs, a quarterback who likes to run up the middle and a solid running back. The passing game, however, is different and has, thus far, been ineffective.

Aggie nemesis Nick Fitzgerald is gone, but Shrader has pretty much picked up where he left off. He’s big, physical and has no problem taking the football and running between the tackles. Hill is the team’s best player and one of the best in the SEC. He has the speed to get outside and make the big play, and he’s also a threat out of the backfield as a receiver. But the Bulldogs have seen their running game get less and less effective over the past month: after rushing for 241 yards against Kentucky, they ran for 118 against Auburn, 121 against Tennessee and 102 against LSU..

The passing game exists largely of medium ranged routes, using the middle of the field a lot. The outside receivers run a lot of 12- to 15-yard ins, and the inside receivers run seam routes. The problem those routes are slow to develop and Mississippi State has done a worse job of protecting their quarterbacks, giving up 20 sacks. They have good average yards per catch, but have no reception over 36 yards. They’ve thrown a lot of interceptions, so this game will be a real test for A&M’s safeties.