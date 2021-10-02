Mississippi State's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Throw. A lot. And this comes as absolutely no shock to anyone who has ever seen a Mike Leach offense. What may shock people is that he's not going as up-tempo this year as he has in the past. In fact, the Bulldogs have tried to control the clock so far this season.

Like his coach, Will Rogers hasn't found a pass he doesn't like. He's thrown an incredible amount of passes so far this season and that won't change. Unlike last season, the offensive line hasn't given up sacks left and right. But the Bulldogs still haven't been able to get the ball down the field. They're 127th in the nation in yards per completion, and that's where they want to change. They want to the short pass to work as their running game, but also want to find a way to get the ball deep.

So that's the gameplan for Mississippi State. Play a little bit of keep away, plug away with high-percentage passes and then see if they can find a way to push the ball down the field and add some explosiveness.